A Winston-Salem man was indicted on charges that he threatened to shoot a man he is accused of shooting in the leg earlier this year if he testified against him.
John Fitzgerald Page, 54, of Springwood Circle, was indicted Monday on a felony charge of intimidating a witness.
According to an indictment, he called the alleged victim in the case, Michael Goins, and threatened to 'shoot him again' and harm his family members, after shooting the victim in January 2020.
The indictment said that the alleged intimidation was to keep Goins from testifying against him.
According to a search warrant, deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's office went to the 800 block of Woodbriar Path in Rural Hall and found Goins with a gunshot wound to his leg. Deputies found a spent .380-caliber casing and an unspent .380-caliber round. Investigators went to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where Goins was being treated.
Detectives learned that Page had come to the house on Woodbriar Path, pulled out a pistol and shot Goins in the leg while the two were arguing over a woman. Witnesses, according to the search warrant, followed Page after the shooting and got his vehicle plate number.
Page was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injuries and a violation of a protective order, according to the sheriff's office.
