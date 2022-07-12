Authorities searching for missing Stokes County man.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered Stokes County man, authorities said Tuesday.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Scott Jamison Manuel, 37, the center said in a news release.

Manuel was last seen at 2321 N.C. 65 West in Walnut Cove, the center said.

Manuel is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, the center said. Manuel has short brown hair and green eyes.

Manuel was last seen wearing a blue shirt its sleeves cut off, blue jeans, blue sneakers and ball cap, the center said.

Anyone with information about Manuel's whereabouts can call the Stokes County Sheriff's Office at 336-593-8130.