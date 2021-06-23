Authorities seek public's help in finding missing News & Record employee

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for a News & Record employee who was reported missing last week.

Tyrone Richard Singleton, 61, was last seen around 10 a.m. on June 16 at the Winston-Salem Journal. News & Record staff spoke to Singleton by phone about 4:45 p.m., according to a News & Record employee.

Staff reported Singleton missing the next day, according to police.

Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said detectives are in contact with Singleton's family in an attempt to find him.

Singleton, who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 200 pounds, drives a champagne-colored 2014 Hyundai Sonata with N.C. license plate EKK-6418. He has a medium build, is bald and has brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not pay cash rewards for tips on missing persons unless criminal charges are filed.

