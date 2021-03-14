Autism treatment bills reach final committee steps in General Assembly

Two bills that would license behavioral analysts who provide treatment to children with autism are at the final step before reaching the state House and Senate floors.

A Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 103, titled Reduce Regulations to Help Children with autism, is scheduled for a Senate Rules and Operations committee vote at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

A comparison version of the bill, bipartisan House Bill 91, has been recommended to the House Rules and Operations committee.

The bills have powerful primary sponsors in House majority leader John Bell IV, R-Johnston, and Senate Majority Whip Jim Perry, R-Lenoir. Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, is a co-primary sponsor of HB91.

The bills contain most of the same language in House Bill 671, which cleared the House by a 112-2 vote on May 28, 2019, but was never addressed in the Senate.

Under current state regulations, qualified behavioral analysts must operate under the supervision of licensed psychologists, according to a statement from bill sponsors.