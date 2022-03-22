Autopsy confirms Forsyth County inmate died of natural causes

An autopsy confirmed Tuesday the cause of death of an inmate at the Forsyth County Jail.
Christopher Wiley Crisp, 52, of Walkertown died from natural causes, according to his autopsy. Emergency medical technicians were taking Crisp to a local hospital when Crisp died at 9:23 a.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said at that time.
Dr. Jerri McLemore, the medical director at of the autopsy service at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, also said on Jan. 13 that Crisp died of natural causes.
McLemore conducted the autopsy on Crisp's body on Jan. 5 at the hospital.
Before he died, Crisp had coughed up blood, according to his autopsy.
The autopsy showed that a tumor on Crisp's left lung resulted in internal bleeding. The tumor eroded into a large vessel and an airway and caused the bleeding.
Crisp, a smoker, also had heart disease, resulting in a hardening and narrowing of the arteries of the heart, and he suffered from emphysema, the autopsy said.
The State Bureau of Investigation continues its probe into the case, a SBI spokeswoman said.
