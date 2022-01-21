Autopsy report: An inmate in the Forsyth County Jail died last September by hanging himself in his cell

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anderson had been in custody at the jail since July 8, 2021, on charges of failure to appear in court, possession of a controlled substance in a jail and other charges.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the sheriff’s office’s professional standards division investigated the case.

In late December, state inspectors said that detention officers at the jail failed on some occasions to make timely checks on inmates during the three-day period around the time that Anderson committed suicide.

Under state law, jailers are required to check on Anderson and other inmates at least two times each hour, with no more than 40 minutes between inspection rounds.

The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation conducted the inspection at the jail on Oct. 7, 2021.

Among the detention officers, remedial training and changes in procedures have been carried out to make sure that inmate checks are done in a timely fashion, with a focus on making sure that happens during shift changes, meals and in connection with the issuance of medical passes, the sheriff’s office has said.