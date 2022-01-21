Autopsy report: An inmate in the Forsyth County Jail died last September by hanging himself in his cell

An inmate in the Forsyth County Jail died last September by hanging himself with a bedsheet inside his cell, according to an autopsy report.
James Michael Anderson, 48, of Lexington died by suicide on Sept. 20, 2021, the report said. Anderson was being held in the jail’s behavioral ward, and he was last known to be alive about 3:30 a.m.
A detention officer found Anderson hanging in his cell at 4:30 a.m., according to the report. Anderson had used the sheet and tied it to the bunk about his bed. Anderson was the only inmate in the cell.
Detention officers tried to save Anderson’s life until medical personnel came, but Anderson died, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said at that time.
The autopsy showed signs of emergency-resuscitation efforts that were performed on Anderson, according to the report.
Dr. Patrick Lantz, a Forsyth County medical examiner, conducted the autopsy on Anderson’s body Sept. 22, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
“Our condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Anderson,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough said Friday. “I hope that the autopsy report brings them peace.
“While our culture does not always talk openly about suicide, it is a reality that many families unfortunately have to face,” Kimbrough said.
Anderson had been in custody at the jail since July 8, 2021, on charges of failure to appear in court, possession of a controlled substance in a jail and other charges.
The State Bureau of Investigation and the sheriff’s office’s professional standards division investigated the case.
In late December, state inspectors said that detention officers at the jail failed on some occasions to make timely checks on inmates during the three-day period around the time that Anderson committed suicide.
Under state law, jailers are required to check on Anderson and other inmates at least two times each hour, with no more than 40 minutes between inspection rounds.
The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation conducted the inspection at the jail on Oct. 7, 2021.
Among the detention officers, remedial training and changes in procedures have been carried out to make sure that inmate checks are done in a timely fashion, with a focus on making sure that happens during shift changes, meals and in connection with the issuance of medical passes, the sheriff’s office has said.
Anderson’s death is the second jail suicide that the sheriff’s office has reported since 2020. On July 7, 2020, according to the sheriff’s office, Anthony Robert Giles, 31, of Winston-Salem, was found dead.
Giles’ autopsy also indicated that he hanged himself with a sheet in his cell and that he had previously been on suicide watch.
Investigators determined that Giles killed himself and that detention officers did not violate any policy or procedure, the sheriff’s office said.
336-727-7299