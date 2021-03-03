 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Autopsy: Shooting death of 6-year-old boy was an accident
0 comments
top story

Autopsy: Shooting death of 6-year-old boy was an accident

{{featured_button_text}}

The death of a Stokes County boy, who sustained a gunshot wound to his head last September, was an accident, according to an autopsy.

Aydan Gabriel Smith, 6, of Brookstone Circle near King, died on Sept. 3, 2020 in his home, the autopsy report said. Aydan's parents heard a gunshot shortly before 6 p.m., and a handgun was found on a bed.

An open gun lockbox was found on the nightstand beside the bed, the autopsy said. A Stokes County sheriff's deputy found one spent cartridge at the scene.

Aydan was in his parents' bedroom and was reportedly watching YouTube on a computer, the report said. Aydan was alone in the room when he died.

Aydan's father heard something, went to the bedroom and found that Aydan had a gunshot wound to his head, the autopsy said.

Stokes County emergency-medical technicians, Stokes sheriff's deputies and other first responders attempted unsuccessful life-saving measures on Aydan for 30 minutes, the autopsy said.

Before the shooting, Ayden "had been outside...running around and playful," according to the autopsy. His parents, Daniel and Susan Smith, told the authorities that Aydan had a history of attention deficit hyperactive disorder, the autopsy said.

Aydan's parents also told authorities that their son didn't have any suicide ideation or didn't display gestures of suicide before he died, the autopsy said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Susan Smith, Aydan's mother, declined to comment Wednesday about the matter. Daniel Smith, Aydan's father, couldn't be reached for comment.

Authorities didn't suspect any foul play connected to Aydan's death, the autopsy said.

Capt. Don Johnson of the Stokes County Sheriff's Office also couldn't be reached Wednesday to comment about the case.

Dr. Nathan Shaller, a pathologist at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, conducted the autopsy on Aydan's body, according to the report.

At the time of his death, Aydan was a student at King Elementary School, according to his obituary.

Principal Daniel Bryant declined to comment about the case Wednesday. Bryant referred questions about the matter to Melisa Jessup, a spokeswoman for the Stokes County Schools.

Stokes school officials didn't issue a public statement at the time of Aydan's death, Jessup said. She didn't comment further about the matter.

According to his obituary, Aydan enjoyed playing Sonic and Super Mario videos, watching YouTube and listening to his favorite band, Skillet.

Hayworth Miller Funeral Home posted a video on social-media website that shows photographs of Aydan's childhood, including pictures of him with his family members.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News