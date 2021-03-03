Autopsy: Shooting death of 6-year-old boy was an accident

The death of a Stokes County boy, who sustained a gunshot wound to his head last September, was an accident, according to an autopsy.

Aydan Gabriel Smith, 6, of Brookstone Circle near King, died on Sept. 3, 2020 in his home, the autopsy report said. Aydan's parents heard a gunshot shortly before 6 p.m., and a handgun was found on a bed.

An open gun lockbox was found on the nightstand beside the bed, the autopsy said. A Stokes County sheriff's deputy found one spent cartridge at the scene.

Aydan was in his parents' bedroom and was reportedly watching YouTube on a computer, the report said. Aydan was alone in the room when he died.

Aydan's father heard something, went to the bedroom and found that Aydan had a gunshot wound to his head, the autopsy said.

Stokes County emergency-medical technicians, Stokes sheriff's deputies and other first responders attempted unsuccessful life-saving measures on Aydan for 30 minutes, the autopsy said.

Before the shooting, Ayden "had been outside...running around and playful," according to the autopsy. His parents, Daniel and Susan Smith, told the authorities that Aydan had a history of attention deficit hyperactive disorder, the autopsy said.