Autopsy: Surry County emergency services director John Shelton died by suicide.

John Shelton, longtime emergency services director for Surry County, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, an autopsy report released Tuesday said.

Shelton, 67, died on Jan. 17, a Sunday. The autopsy report said that the manner of death was suicide.

On Jan. 17, Shelton was in the basement with his family, including his wife, according to an investigative report from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. His wife told Surry County Sheriff's deputies that they were setting up a television in the basement when Shelton became frustrated, the report said.

Shelton then went upstairs and family members heard a gunshot, according to a report. Paramedics and sheriff's deputies found Shelton in a bedroom in the house, lying on his left side.

A .45-caliber handgun was found near Shelton's feet, the report said.

The autopsy report said that Shelton shot himself on the right side of his head. His wife told authorities that Shelton had no chronic illnesses and had no history of substance abuse, the investigative report said.

Shelton served as Surry County's emergency services director for nearly 35 years. He was also the county's chief medical examiner, a rare arrangement in North Carolina.