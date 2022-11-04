alert top story Autumn in the Piedmont Walt Unks Nov 4, 2022 51 min ago 0 1 of 2 River valley fog rises over the Yadkin River on a crisp October morning as fall color nears its peak near Pilot Mountain and in the North Carolina Piedmont. Walt Unks, Journal Jeff Doub harvests soybeans in the bottomlands of the Yadkin River in Yadkin County on Oct. 28. Doub said he and his brother Darrell have 650 acres of soybeans they are harvesting this fall. Walt Unks, Journal Related to this story Autumn in the Piedmont drone video of fall colors Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Elon Musk set to fire around half of the employees at Twitter, according to insiders A 10-story tall piece of a Chinese rocket is about to crash down somewhere on Earth A 10-story tall piece of a Chinese rocket is about to crash down somewhere on Earth Early voting is on the rise for midterms Early voting is on the rise for midterms Watch the moment a wheelchair bound mom stands for mother-son dance at wedding Watch the moment a wheelchair bound mom stands for mother-son dance at wedding