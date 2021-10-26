Award-winning Winston-Salem police sergeant has died; His funeral procession will travel Wednesday from Winston-Salem to Clemmons

Sgt. Michael McDonald, a 25-year-veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department, has died. He was 49.
McDonald died Friday at Forsyth Medical Center, according to his obituary.
Police Chief Catrina Thompson and City Manager Lee Garrity declined to comment on McDonald's cause of death, saying the information was part of his personnel and medical records.
Thompson said those details are not subject to public disclosure. Garrity referred questions about McDonald’s cause of death to McDonald's family members.
McDonald's relatives couldn't be reached Tuesday for comment.
McDonald's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Salem Funeral Home at 2951 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, according to his obituary.
A funeral procession for McDonald will begin at noon, and will travel from Salem Funeral Home to Westland Gardens of Memory at 6135 Ridgecrest Drive in Clemmons, the police department said Tuesday in a news release.
Drivers can expect delays Wednesday in the area of Reynolda and North Peace Haven roads, police said.
City residents can show their support for McDonald and view the procession as it passes, police said.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Sgt. McDonald," Thompson said in a statement.
At the time of his death, McDonald was the leader of the Forsyth County DWI Task Force.
Under Thompson’s leadership, the task force was twice recognized as the DWI Task Force of the Year in North Carolina, Thompson said.
Police in Winston-Salem and Kernersville as well as Forsyth County sheriff's deputies who make DWI-related arrests are part of the Forsyth County DWI Task Force.
During his career, McDonald was recognized numerous times for his service, including DWI Task Force County Coordinator of the Year, the WSPD Above and Beyond Award and the Officer of the Month Award, Thompson said.
His fellow officers called McDonald 'Mac,' and he "made a positive impact on everyone he met," Thompson said.
"His loss will be deeply felt in the department and the community," Thompson said. "We ask that you please keep Sgt. McDonald's family and the WSPD family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time."
A 1990 graduate of West Forsyth High School, McDonald received the U.S. Department of Justice Law Enforcement certification and the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission certification, according to his obituary.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office also issued a statement about McDonald's death.
On its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office expressed its "deepest condolences to the family, both blood and blue, of Sgt. Michael McDonald."
McDonald served his community with professionalism and compassion, the sheriff’s office said.
"We are heartbroken at the loss," the sheriff’s office said. "Rest easy, brother. We have the watch from here."
In May 2017, McDonald was awarded "Regional County Coordinator of the Year" by the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
McDonald were among law enforcement officers throughout the state who received the award for their work and commitment to traffic safety, participation in traffic-enforcement campaigns and fostering community relations, the Winston-Salem Journal reported at that time.
