Award-winning Winston-Salem police sergeant has died; His funeral procession will travel Wednesday from Winston-Salem to Clemmons

At the time of his death, McDonald was the leader of the Forsyth County DWI Task Force.

Under Thompson’s leadership, the task force was twice recognized as the DWI Task Force of the Year in North Carolina, Thompson said.

Police in Winston-Salem and Kernersville as well as Forsyth County sheriff's deputies who make DWI-related arrests are part of the Forsyth County DWI Task Force.

During his career, McDonald was recognized numerous times for his service, including DWI Task Force County Coordinator of the Year, the WSPD Above and Beyond Award and the Officer of the Month Award, Thompson said.

His fellow officers called McDonald 'Mac,' and he "made a positive impact on everyone he met," Thompson said.

"His loss will be deeply felt in the department and the community," Thompson said. "We ask that you please keep Sgt. McDonald's family and the WSPD family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time."

A 1990 graduate of West Forsyth High School, McDonald received the U.S. Department of Justice Law Enforcement certification and the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission certification, according to his obituary.