Awning collapse traps 3 inside Winston-Salem store

Firefighters in Winston-Salem freed three people who were trapped inside a convenience store when the front awning collapsed around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters say it is possible that snow and ice from Sunday’s winter storm damaged the roof and led to the collapse.

Battalion Chief Marcus Draughn of the Winston-Salem Fire Department said that when firefighters were called to the Valero gas station at 6116 University Parkway, they found piles of rubble including wood, roofing and cement blocks lying on the parking lot and blocking the entrance to the store.

No one was hurt.

Draughn said it was fortunate that no one was parked in the spaces right in front of the store, which were covered in rubble as a result of the collapse.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two employees and a customer inside the store when the awning collapsed had to wait for heavy rescue units from the Winston-Salem Fire Department to arrive and free them using power saws to cut through debris.

Draughn estimated damage at $100,000 to the building, which has a tax value of $825,000. The building is owned by Sun O. and Hoan Moo Yoo.