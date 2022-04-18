Axiom Space establishes Innovation Quarter presence as step in outer space medical research, manufacturing

Taking the development of regenerative medicine into outer space is at the heart of a partnership announced Monday involving two Winston-Salem research entities and Axiom Space, which is developing the first commercial space station.

Officials with Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, already a global leader in translating scientific discovery into clinical therapies, described the partnership as the "next frontier" in research and manufacturing.

Joining the two groups is Innovation Quarter tenant RegenMed Development Organization (branded as ReMDO), which is based in Bailey Power Plant. It is dedicated to advancing manufacturing scale-up and automation in regenerative medicine. ReMDO debuted locally in June.

“We can literally take the regenerative medicine field to a whole new level," said Dr. Anthony Atala, the long-time director of the regenerative medicine institute.

The biggest expected benefit is research, done initially on the International Space Station, "will be free from the constraints of gravity, providing great potential and benefits," according to the entities.

"It will enable our scientific research teams to advance biomanufacturing to bring new treatments that cannot be developed on Earth, and treatments for conditions that affect the human body when exposed to the harsh environment of space travel," Atala said.

The partnership's primary goal is further accelerating the translation of regenerative medicine technologies into products and services for patients.

The first step is Axiom becoming a tenant in ReMDO’s Innovation Accelerator, most importantly to gain access to its test bed.

“This partnership paves the way for an entire commercial industry on board Axiom’s space station," Atala said.

Innovation Accelerator

The Innovation Accelerator is a key component of the regenerative medicine ecosystem called the Regenerative Medicine Hub within Innovation Quarter.

A number of Wake Forest regenerative medicine start-ups and established companies already operate in the hub and elsewhere in the region.

“As a member of the Innovation Accelerator, Axiom Space brings exciting capabilities that exist nowhere else in the world,” said Josh Hunsberger, chief technology officer of ReMDO.

“In addition to our initial focus, we anticipate other opportunities will result from this collaboration that will lead to regenerative medicine breakthroughs.”

Christian Maender, Axiom's director of In-Space Manufacturing and Research, said his group chose the Wake Forest partners to determine the viability of commercial space initiatives for regenerative medicine.

"This has the opportunity to provide new hope for breakthrough treatments and aligns with our mission to improve life on Earth and foster possibilities beyond it," Maender said.

Atala said about $50 million has been invested in the RegeneratOR Test Bed, basically from industry and government.

Eleven collaborating companies, including Oracle, BioSpherix and PHC, formerly Panasonic Healthcare Corp., made the launch of the RegeneratOR Test Bed possible.

ReMDO and the regenerative institute said Oracle is bringing machine learning and data analytics into solving regenerative medicine manufacturing challenges. BioSpherix is providing modular units for the manufacturing of clinical products, and PHC is providing precision and digital solutions that range from tissue processing technologies to artificial intelligence capabilities for improving workflow efficiencies.

“These are millions and millions of dollars of equipment that are available free of charge to our startups and emerging companies and established companies looking for new therapies, where they can use this facility and use this equipment for free to develop the prototypes of tomorrow,” Atala said in June.

On Monday, Atala said that "Axiom can be here developing the next emerging technologies for manufacturing."

"As these technologies get manufactured, we want to make sure we can automate the technologies. In Winston-Salem, we win because we will have all of these developments here," Atala said.

Axiom background

Axiom’s co-founder and president, Michael Suffredini, is a former NASA space station program manager.

Components for the Axiom space station are being built about 250 miles above Earth. The Associated Press reported April 8 that Axiom plans to add its own rooms to the ISS in 2024.

The plan is for it to eventually help replace the International Space Station, which NASA plans to decommission in 2031.

Axiom projects it will take until 2029 before it will be able to detach its compartments to form a self-sustaining station — one of several commercial outposts intended to replace the space station, according to AP.

On April 8, Axiom participated in the first private mission to the ISS, collaborating with NASA and billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The mission involved an American, Canadian and Israeli businessman — each paying $55 million — and an astronaut escort riding the SpaceX rocket and staying for a week. It was SpaceX’s first private charter flight to the orbiting lab after two years of carrying astronauts there for NASA.

