Back home at MerleFest: The annual festival is back in April for the first time since 2019

MerleFest is back in its rightful place on the calendar.

And boy, did that have the folks pickin' and grinnin' on a sun-splashed Thursday, the opening day of the four-day festival.

COVID-19 shut down the annual gathering of roots musicians and their faithful fans in 2020. There was hope that the festival would return in April 2021, but the pandemic had other ideas, so organizers bumped it from its usual spot to September, which felt like a safer time.

Not that people weren't happy to be back listening to music in September, but it felt a little off, like the World Series in February.

"It feels like home again," a beaming Tim Harrison said. "It's like things should be."

The fall version of MerleFest just didn't feel in sync, he said. Plus, it wasn't close to his birthday, which is in April.

"It's always like my birthday present," he said.

Now in its 34th year, the festival continues today with favorites The Sam Bush Band and Old Crow Medicine Show. Emmylou Harris will headline Sunday's lineup.

Harrison, a banjo player, was hanging around the pickin' tents where musicians, ranging from kids to grandpas, gather in a circle to play traditional tunes. His band, None of the Above, was set to play at 6 p.m., in the nearby Dance Tent, a thought that had him giddy.

"We're not professional musicians. We work to play," he said. "To play with the big boys is amazing."

Inside one of the tents, musicians took turn singing verses from the old gospel tune, "Do Lord." Their voices and the driving sound of a mandolin swirled above as Ayla Claypool lazed in a hammock tied to nearby trees.

It was as clear a sign as any that despite the pandemic's best efforts to derail this beloved festival, the circle will not be broken.

Which explains why so many folks were downright gleeful as they talked about their return to a festival that legendary flatpicker Doc Watson organized in tribute to his son Merle, who died in a tractor accident.

"I've been to a lot of festivals, and this is far and away the best," said Michael Evans, who travels each year from California to attend MerleFest. "It's extremely well-run, it's good family fun and the talent is great."

Johnny and Bridget Williams of Fuquay-Varina arrived Thursday just after gates opened, ready to watch four days of music. They've come to MerleFest for more than 15 years. The cancellation of the 2020 festival was difficult, Bridget said.

"I actually cried. I shed tears," she said.

Johnny chuckled, so Bridget retorted: "You cried, too."

He tried denying it. "I didn't cry," Johnny said. "But I got a little weepy."

They have made good friends at the festival through the years and have enjoyed several great shows including the Avett Brothers, Dolly Parton and Robert Plant. They looked forward to The Steel Wheels set on Thursday afternoon.

"This is world-class," Johnny said of the festival.

"It sets the bar," Bridget added.

