Back to school: Officials announce GED program for low-income mothers

Low-income mothers living in the Piedmont Park public housing complex will get the chance to earn their high school degrees through a 12-week program taking place at the housing complex, local officials announced on Friday.
And once they've got their GEDs, the mothers will be able to enroll in Forsyth Technical Community College for free, said Janet Spriggs, the president of Forsyth Tech.
Meanwhile, Charles Petitt, the president of Carolina University, said his institution is providing 50% scholarships to any student in the county who attends a Title 1 school, a school that has a certain proportion of low-income students.
"Because we are already affordable, if that student gets a full Pell Grant, with this scholarship it will be almost tuition-free," Petitt said.
Spriggs and Petitt were at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office for the announcement of the new educational programs at the invitation of Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, who called education the key to lowering the crime rate in the city's more troubled neighborhoods.
Former Clerk of Court Susan Frye, who works part-time in Kimbrough's office, got the ball rolling on the Piedmont Park program. Pettit credited Kimbrough's leadership for bringing educators and local officials together to work on "bringing people up together."
Spriggs said that by holding the GED classes at Piedmont Park, Forsyth Tech will be able to bridge the transportation gap that might otherwise keep the mothers from taking part in getting their degrees.
But there's more, she said: Participants will get counseling, health care and mentoring in a bid to make their venture into education a success.
And they will get child care services so that they are able to devote the time they need to invest in getting their degrees, she said.
"We know that education is critical for economic and social mobility," Spriggs said, adding that "children born into poverty are born into an uneven playing field."
Spriggs said education should also help the community improve conditions that arise out of poverty: Substandard housing, homelessness, inadequate nutrition and food insecurity, along with unsafe neighborhoods and violence.
Among the officials speaking up during the announcement was Kevin Cheshire, the executive director of the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem.
"Historically what we have done is build infrastructure as an organization," Cheshire said. "We build bricks, we build mortar. But what we are doing now is building infrastructure in the people that reside in that brick."
Officials acknowledged that the program is starting out small, but said that was deliberate and that it can expand to other neighborhoods and locations as it builds.
The GED classes for the Piedmont Park mothers will start on July 6 with about 20 mothers taking part.
Kimbrough called the efforts ones that will help solve the problems caused by crime and violence:
"We can't lock this problem away, we can't arrest this problem away, we cannot," Kimbrough said. "What I can tell you we can do it that together we can make it better, together we can educate those that need it, together we can do some amazing things."
