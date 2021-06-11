Back to school: Officials announce GED program for low-income mothers

Spriggs said that by holding the GED classes at Piedmont Park, Forsyth Tech will be able to bridge the transportation gap that might otherwise keep the mothers from taking part in getting their degrees.

But there's more, she said: Participants will get counseling, health care and mentoring in a bid to make their venture into education a success.

And they will get child care services so that they are able to devote the time they need to invest in getting their degrees, she said.

"We know that education is critical for economic and social mobility," Spriggs said, adding that "children born into poverty are born into an uneven playing field."

Spriggs said education should also help the community improve conditions that arise out of poverty: Substandard housing, homelessness, inadequate nutrition and food insecurity, along with unsafe neighborhoods and violence.

Among the officials speaking up during the announcement was Kevin Cheshire, the executive director of the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem.

"Historically what we have done is build infrastructure as an organization," Cheshire said. "We build bricks, we build mortar. But what we are doing now is building infrastructure in the people that reside in that brick."