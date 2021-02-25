Badly decomposed body found on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem

A decomposed body was found Thursday in the 800 block of West Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
The body was badly decomposed, Winston-Salem police told FOX8/WGHP, the Journal's newsgathering partner.
No further details were immediately available.
Story will be be updated.
John Hinton
