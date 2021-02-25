 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badly decomposed body found on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem
0 comments
top story

Badly decomposed body found on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}
Police do not cross tape
Getty Images

A decomposed body was found Thursday in the 800 block of West Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The body was badly decomposed, Winston-Salem police told FOX8/WGHP, the Journal's newsgathering partner.

No further details were immediately available.

Story will be be updated.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News