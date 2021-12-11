Bagging a corporate buffalo has been decades in the making

“It proved to be driven by incentives, and we were outbid,” Hunt said in 2005 when discussing the deals with Mercedes. “We knew then that we were not competitive in incentives and didn’t have the tools to attract highly capitalized companies that offered the potential for industry clusters.”

The art of negotiation

Industry clusters, by the way, would be other companies that follow the big-name automakers to supply needed parts and materials and other services an influx of new employees might require.

That’s the theory, anyhow. But as anyone who’s ever spent a weekend in Greenville — the one in South Carolina, with the fantastic waterfall and world-class fine dining — can tell you, there is merit to the argument.

Within the first 10 years of the Mercedes deal in Alabama, the German automaker expanded its plant to the point that it was making nearly 80,000 M-Class SUVs every year. Academics suggested that Alabama reaped more than 70,000 jobs from that one deal.