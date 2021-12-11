Bagging a corporate buffalo has been decades in the making

Though the humor was surely not intended, Gov. Roy Cooper nevertheless looked like a kid on Christmas morning when he was photographed Monday accepting a toy racecar from a big shot at Toyota Motors.
And why wouldn’t he be elated?
Cooper is just the latest in a long line of governors, state officials and economic development honchos who tried, tried and tried some more to land an auto plant.
Pleadings, pledges and promises of the state’s fealty — sweetened by hundreds of thousands, if not millions, in state and local corporate welfare, the price of admission to auto sweepstakes — eluded governors dating back decades. Monday’s photo op could easily have been any of governors Hunt, Easley, Perdue or McCrory.
Time and again, automakers including Mercedes Benz, BMW and Volvo, chose Alabama, South Carolina and Texas over earnest N.C. officials who hyped the state’s roads, school systems and community colleges, as well as opening wide the public checkbook in a futile attempt to bag a buffalo
No more. But how much did Gov. Cooper’s toy car wind up costing?
No laughing matter
News accounts extolling the Big Win! over the past few days typically looked no further back than the 10 years officials have been flogging the so-called mega site in Randolph County off U.S. 421.
But the truth of the matter is state officials have lusted after a giant auto plant for at least 30 years. (Or longer, if you care to count the visit of Henry Ford to tiny Carthage, N.C., in the early 20th Century before he built a plant in Michigan.)
Arguably the biggest — and most bitter — loss came in 1993 when legislators dug deep to offer Mercedes Benz $109 million in payola, er economic incentives, to please, please, pretty please put a $300 million factory on a former dairy farm in Alamance County.
Then along came Alabama, which showed a lot more skin and a whopping $253 million in tax breaks and capital investments to secure the deal. These days, $253 million doesn’t even amount to an opening bid.
“We sort of laughed about Alabama — they gave away half the state, something we would never do,” said then-state Sen. David Hoyle in 2005 during a discussion of megadeals. “They signed contracts with Alabama DOT to buy all these vehicles and trucks. We laughed about whether you’d see a construction crew riding down the road in a Mercedes-Benz.”
The chortling turned to tears, though, as subsequent years brought additional heartbreak.
In 1994, BMW chose the Greensville-Spartanburg area over North Carolina and a host of other suitors to build its own U.S. plant.
Next came Toyota, which in 2014 picked Texas over Charlotte for a new North American headquarters, and Volvo, which in 2015 selected sexy South Carolina for a $500-million plant
Mercedes, BMW, Toyota, GM, Audi and Hyundai, North Carolina missed on projects large and small from each.
Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.
State lawmakers, hamstrung for years by codified limits on what they were allowed to shower on giant corporations, simply couldn’t offer a large enough dowry.
“We’re going to be working … to recruit automotive manufacturing to North Carolina,” then-Gov. Pat McCrory, told a gathering of suits in Greensboro after the Volvo deal in remarks intended to pressure the Legislature into raising the cap on the amount of money it puts into the state’s Jobs Development Investment Grant program.
JDIG — or in plainer language, corporate welfare — extends tax breaks to companies that move or expand in the state and pays them a percentage of state-income taxes withheld from employees’ paychecks.
Companies naturally, downplay the role of handouts. Schools, quality of life, workforce training matter more — a claim that former Gov. Jim Hunt has basically called rubbish.
“It proved to be driven by incentives, and we were outbid,” Hunt said in 2005 when discussing the deals with Mercedes. “We knew then that we were not competitive in incentives and didn’t have the tools to attract highly capitalized companies that offered the potential for industry clusters.”
The art of negotiation
Industry clusters, by the way, would be other companies that follow the big-name automakers to supply needed parts and materials and other services an influx of new employees might require.
That’s the theory, anyhow. But as anyone who’s ever spent a weekend in Greenville — the one in South Carolina, with the fantastic waterfall and world-class fine dining — can tell you, there is merit to the argument.
Within the first 10 years of the Mercedes deal in Alabama, the German automaker expanded its plant to the point that it was making nearly 80,000 M-Class SUVs every year. Academics suggested that Alabama reaped more than 70,000 jobs from that one deal.
So from that perspective, seeing North Carolina and assorted local governments offer free water and sewer and up to $430 million to land the Toyota battery plant for the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite amounts to the bill for some 1,759 jobs and an estimated $1.3 billion investment from Toyota.
Eye-popping. But then again, so is this gem unearthed in a public-records request following a swell $267 million deal we cut to land Dell Inc. in the early 2000s.
“If a state like N.C. can’t get after this, I’m worried for our country — there’s a certain amount of patriotism here,” a Dell exec told Jim Fain, then the N.C. secretary of commerce, during that “negotiation.”
Incentives — corporate welfare — are a sad fact of life. If you want to play, you have to pay. And Gov. Cooper has the toy racecar to prove it.
