Balance of power: Law looks to open access to clean energy

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in August 2022, has been hailed as the largest climate-related investment in U.S. history.

The landmark law included $370 billion aimed ultimately at slashing heat-trapping emissions tied to the burning of fossil fuels.

A significant chunk of that funding will be plugged directly into the nation’s burgeoning solar, wind and electric vehicle industries. But the IRA also looks to make the often-expensive shift to cleaner, increasingly efficient energy more than a mere luxury reserved largely for affluent Americans.

The law’s mix of tax credits and income-based rebates are expected to make electric vehicles, rooftop solar panels, home weatherization, energy-efficient appliances and heat-pump home climate-control systems accessible to low- and middle-income households.

“This bill invests across all aspects of the clean energy industry, enabling a wide swath of individuals to benefit as we continue to lower carbon emissions across the economy,” said Matt Abele, spokesman for the N.C. Clean Energy Association. “These incentives are especially important for families having to make the tough decisions between putting food on the table and paying utility bills.”

However, despite the federal government’s help, big-ticket purchases like electric vehicles and solar panels will remain out of reach for many, experts suggest.

Craig Richardson, economics professor and founding director of Center for the Study of Economic Mobility at Winston-Salem State University, pointed to the IRA’s 30% tax credit for rooftop solar panels as one of the law’s shortcomings.

A solar system for an average 2,000-square-foot house can cost $13,000 or more, he noted. That would still require a $9,000 investment from the owner.

“Low- and medium-income households have other priorities with their limited disposable income, such as daily food requirements, keeping a vehicle running and household expenses,” Richardson said.

And those vehicles aren’t likely to be electric, he added.

The IRA established tax credits of up to $7,500 for the purchase of new EVs assembled in North America. But buyers must pay federal income tax to take advantage of the incentive, Richardson explained.

More than 78% of U.S. households with incomes of between $20,000 and $30,000 paid no federal income tax in 2022, taking them out of the running for the credits.

“So in general, tax credits for clean energy are far more likely to benefit upper-income households in the early stages, until mass production begins to dramatically lower the cost of items such as solar panels and electric vehicles.”

Sticker prices for the least-expensive EV eligible for the credit, the Chevrolet Volt, start at more than $25,000.

Married couples filing joint tax returns and who earn $300,000 or less qualify for the plug-in vehicle credit, while the limit is $150,000 for individual filers.

Creating ‘pathways’

Many homeowners looking to take advantage of the IRA’s electrification and energy-efficiency incentives will face similar financial challenges, suggested Claire Williamson, energy policy advocate at the N.C. Justice Center

In many cases, income-based upfront rebates expected to be available later this year on heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, clothes dryers and stoves won’t cover the entire cost.

“One of the keys to the IRA is the finance aspect of it — being able to choose a more efficient appliance without having to pay more out of your pocket,” Williamson explained.

The Inflation Reduction Act sets aside $27 billion for “green bank” programs — through non-profit organizations and state and local governments — that will provide low-interest loans to cover the balance of the costs and pay for other improvements “with an emphasis on projects that benefit low-income and disadvantaged communities,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which will disperse the funds through competitive grants.

“I’d be excited to see what those programs are going to look like,” Williamson said. “I think the IRA creates pathways for better financing so you can make the choice that’s better for your own pocket and also for our climate and energy system.”

‘High energy burden’

The IRA also will provide tax credits or income-based discounts covering up to 100% of the cost for upgraded electric wiring and “smart panels,” along with projects to lower energy use and weatherize homes.

The types of improvements will be especially important because in many cases, low- and moderate-income homes have some of the highest utility bills due to their age and condition, Abele, of the NCSEA, pointed out.

“Those homes often are some of the most inefficient buildings within our housing stock, using electricity at rates higher than neighboring homes, making them great targets for emission reductions,” Abele said. “Addressing that high energy burden through energy efficiency upgrades and new appliances helps those families make ends meet through lower utility bills, while making significant strides in reducing emissions.”

Williamson agreed, but added that aging homes often present a particular challenge in achieving those gains.

“A lot of home energy issues, they’re actually housing issues,” Williamson said. “When a home has a hole in the roof, has mold, has floor joists that are going out, things that are critical to it being a safe and healthy place to live, you can’t do some of that work.”

That’s why partnerships with community organizations that can share the costs and assist in carrying out initial improvements will be crucial to making some homes legitimate candidates for IRA-funded upgrades, she explained.

“For this to really work, groups that have never worked together before now will need to develop programs,” Williamson added.

For now, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality State Energy Office is providing input to the U.S. Department of Energy on the development of programs to distribute $200 million in IRA funding for clean-energy home upgrades in North Carolina.

The State Energy Office will implement the approved programs, which are expected to offer funding through tax incentives, loans and grants, said NCDEQ Deputy Secretary of Public Affairs Sharon Martin.

“The State Energy Office expects to have rebates available by the end of the year pending further guidance from the Department of Energy,” Martin added. “Once available, the rebate programs will help low- to moderate-income families make energy-efficient upgrades to single- and multi-family homes.”

Tax credits will be handled through claims on 2023 tax returns. Other tax incentive provisions targeting housing include renewable energy investment tax credits, energy efficient commercial building deductions, and residential clean-energy and energy-efficient home improvement credits.