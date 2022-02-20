Bald eagle sightings in Winston-Salem neighborhood pique residents' interest

Rodent poisons and lead found in ammunition were two that she listed off the top of her head.

Deer (or smaller game for that matter) wounded but unsuccessfully harvested by hunters would be prime eating for an eagle. So, too, might poisoned rodents.

“Eagles are apex predators and well-known scavengers,” Buckanoff said. “They’ll eat anything that’s been poisoned.”

Looking for a new home

As to the how and why a pair of bald eagles wound up visiting an established neighborhood near the Meadowlark elementary and middle schools, Buckanoff quickly provided an explanation.

She pulled up on her laptop a website called EBird.org where bird watchers log sightings of different species. She zoomed in on Winston-Salem and counted a dozen since Jan. 1.

“How close is it to Salem Lake?” Buckanoff asked. Told that the distance is a matter of a few miles (as the eagle flies) and on top of a good sized pond, she noted that it would make sense for the birds to roam.