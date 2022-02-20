Bald eagle sightings in Winston-Salem neighborhood piques residents' interest

Charlie Williams thought he knew what he’d seen — he snapped a photo for reference — as he ambled past a large pond partially surrounded by tall trees in his neighborhood.
“The first time he was flying,” said Williams, recounting an unforgettable moment. “I could tell it was black and had triangular tail feathers. And a white head.”
Still, he wasn’t completely certain.
The sighting came at a distance and a second bird, slightly smaller but lacking the same distinctive markings, accompanied the bigger raptor. The birds were hanging around in a neighborhood literally surrounded by development and large-scale construction.
Williams is by no means an expert bird watcher — he doesn’t even consider himself an experienced amateur — but he couldn’t contain his excitement.
“I just kept thinking ‘Damn, that’s a bald eagle,’” he said. “I’d never seen one before.”
Part of the natural range
That first sighting came on a clear day in late January. A day or so later, Williams spotted the bird again.
That time, it had landed on a branch high up in a tree laid bare by the winter. The other bird was nearby, too.
Williams snapped the best picture he could with a cell phone camera and took to (where else?) the immediacy of the internet to see what he could find out.
“They’d never been here before,” he said. “I hadn’t heard anybody else saying anything about eagles. I didn’t think Winston-Salem was a place eagles would be.”
As it turns out — as regular birders know well — the whole state, urban areas included, is considered part of the bald eagle’s range.
“It’s not that rare, actually,” said Halley Buckanoff, supervisor of the Valerie Schindler Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at the North Carolina Zoo. “There have been quite a few sightings. They’re on the rise in North Carolina. There are breeding pairs in Greensboro.”
Rare or not, Buckanoff sensed an opportunity to educate folks — a key component of the zoo’s mission — and seized the mic with both hands.
Bald eagles experienced a renaissance of sorts starting in 1972 when the federal government banned the use of DDT, a synthetic insecticide with a nasty side effect of worming into the food chain and threatening certain bird of prey species.
“Stopping the use of DDT helped,” she said. “But there are still some dangers to them.”
Rodent poisons and lead found in ammunition were two that she listed off the top of her head.
Deer (or smaller game for that matter) wounded but unsuccessfully harvested by hunters would be prime eating for an eagle. So, too, might poisoned rodents.
“Eagles are apex predators and well-known scavengers,” Buckanoff said. “They’ll eat anything that’s been poisoned.”
Looking for a new home
As to the how and why a pair of bald eagles wound up visiting an established neighborhood near the Meadowlark elementary and middle schools, Buckanoff quickly provided an explanation.
She pulled up on her laptop a website called EBird.org where bird watchers log sightings of different species. She zoomed in on Winston-Salem and counted a dozen since Jan. 1.
“How close is it to Salem Lake?” Buckanoff asked. Told that the distance is a matter of a few miles (as the eagle flies) and on top of a good sized pond, she noted that it would make sense for the birds to roam.
The smaller, unmarked bird is likely a young bald eagle. “It takes six to eight years to get into their adult plumage,” she said of the eagle’s distinctive black feathers and white head. “It’s probably a juvenile. (Adults) will encourage them to leave the nest to go find their own territory.”
That’s not much different than the 20-something in the basement. “Nobody can live with their parents forever,” Buckanoff said.
Hearing all of that made perfect sense to Charlie Williams. After the second sighting, he said other neighbors reported seeing the birds and posted photographs online in neighborhood groups.
Duly alerted, Terry Matthews came as quickly as he could when his wife Julie called to say she'd spotted the bird near the water. Terry got a good look that first sighting but the second is the one he'll not soon forget.
"I saw the bird fish," he said. "He swooped down, scooped up a fish and carried it up to a tree. It was a beautiful sight to see."
The birds haven't been spotted in more than week, but that's OK. Having been able to see such a majestic animal in such an unlikely spot was a real treat.
“People just don’t realize how many animals are in their own backyards, even in cities,” she said. “Just appreciate them. We have to co-exist and be good neighbors.”
