Ballot re-check finds double votes and wrongfully rejected ballots in Forsyth County

Forsyth County election officials revised the county's vote totals in an election canvass do-over on Monday, after election officials discovered 11 cases of voters voting twice, and 18 valid ballots among a batch of provisional ballots that had been rejected earlier.

The vote-total revisions are independent of a recount that is also in progress in the close contest for chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. That recount will be finished here and across the state on Tuesday.

Tim Tsujii, the director of elections, told the Forsyth County Board of Elections during the special meeting on Monday that some of the wrongfully-rejected provisional ballots were among those that the campaign of Democratic N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley had unsuccessfully sought to get counted last week.

But Tsujii said that once it was determined that there were provisional ballots that should have been counted, the elections staff re-checked all of the hundreds of rejected provisional ballots, not just the ones identified by the Beasley campaign.

Tsujii said the cases of double voting were discovered on Sunday as workers tried to finalize voting history records.