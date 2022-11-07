Ballots and tickets. Lines for lottery, voting tell a story.

A half dozen workers, women and men with both time and patriotic inclination to perform a vital service, milled around the Bermuda Run Town Hall.

A steady trickle of citizens filed late Friday morning into one of Davie County’s two early voting sites.

Workers, underpaid and underappreciated, checked names and addresses against voter rolls and handed out ballots. A couple handled with grace one voter - perhaps jokingly, perhaps not - who asked about the availability of hot-and-now doughnuts stashed nearby.

Other workers lingered near voting machines in case of confusion. “You don’t have to vote in every race,” one said. “But it will ask if you skip one.”

Which is good. That cuts down on the chance of omission error while making certain about intent. Some unopposed candidates don’t rate votes even if running against thin air.

One question did crop up, lobbed by Doughnut Guy, probably in jest and likely the result of too much coffee.

“Which line do you think is longer, the one to vote or the one to buy Powerball tickets?”

Mining the data

Looking at voter engagement and daydreams about instant wealth may be instructive.

At the close of the early voting period in North Carolina - it opened Oct. 20 and closed Saturday - more than 2.1 million votes had been cast out of the more than 7.4 million registered voters.

(In Forsyth County, 73,553 early/absentee votes were cast, 29.8 percent of the 269,847 registered. The numbers were similar in Guilford County, with 100,861 early votes cast - 28.4 percent of 377,971 registered.)

For data aficionados and those interested in sifting for signs/omens/tells in the electoral tea leaves, the raw data compiled by the N.C. Board of Elections shows that Democrats cast more early/absentee ballots than Republicans or unaffiliated voters.

To wit: Some 32.8 percent of registered Democrats - 821,340 - voted early; 30.3 percent of Republicans - 673,762, did likewise; and about 24.7 percent of unaffiliated voters, 651,363, went early in person or mailed absentee ballots.

What does any of that mean?

Nobody really knows how it’ll play out for the marquee contest pitting Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd in the obscenely expensive race to fill the Senate seat held by Richard Burr, who’s retiring after voting to impeach President Trump and turning a tidy profit dumping stocks before the Pandemic lockdown.

We do know this much: despite the whoppers and hot air about stolen elections and virtually non-existent voter fraud, people like the ease, convenience and shorter lines that come with early and absentee voting.

The numbers bear that out.

Asking questions

Across the mighty Yadkin River Friday, another steady line formed at Carlton’s Tanglewood convenience store.

Would-be billionaires aching for a chance to invest (fritter away?) a jackpot that swelled by Saturday night to more than $1.6 billion waited patiently for an opportunity to set their cash on fire.

Coincidence or not, as was the case with a line of early voters down U.S. 158 in Davie County, some explanation was required.

Some folks who wouldn’t know a Cash 5 from a $20 scratch off ticket - yes, there are such things - had questions and asked for assistance.

“We have had to explain a lot of the lottery to people who haven’t played before and help them fill out their slips,” said Carlton’s manager Megan Messick. “A lot of new customers.”

By the time Powerball numbers were plucked Saturday from an oversize popcorn machine, close to 279.3 million tickets had been sold.

For just one drawing.

Another 183.1 million tickets had been sold for the Nov. 2 draw, one in a streak of 40 winnerless drawings dating back to Aug. 3.

It’s not apples to apples - unlike voters who get one ballot per customer, lotto players can buy more than one ticket - more than 40.7 million people had voted early by Monday morning, according to an analysis by the University of Florida’s U.S. Elections Project.

The chances of winning Powerball were calculated at 1 in 292.2 million - roughly the number of political ads aired in the past week.

So which line was longer? Voting or lottery?

On Friday morning, it was the lottery and by some distance.

The lottery is like voting, though.

You won't win unless you play.