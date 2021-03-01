Ballpark suites being rented for office space in Winston-Salem

Owners of the Winston-Salem Dash have decided to lease suites at Truist Stadium for office space, giving professionals a chance to work at what the team is calling "the most unique socially distanced workspace in town."

The suites can accommodate up to four workers and rent for $80 a day or $300 per week, the team said.

Renters get parking, wi-fi, coffee, water and a Dash mask.

Dash president C.J. Johnson said that, for no extra charge, renters can even have Bolt, the Dash mascot, come in and crash Zoom meetings.

"These are our normal suites that are sold nightly or on contract for Dash games," Johnson said. "We've been transitioning it to office space and are going to run it through April."

Johnson said the rentals started in February and have been popular.

"It is mostly professionals looking for them for professional purposes," Johnson said. "One family wanted to rent one for a day to play board games. We've set up tables and chairs. They have that and a great view of the field."

The chance to rent a suite runs out May 4, when the 2021 season starts.

The 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.