Balmy Triad braces for possible heavy rain, thunderstorms

Thunderstorms and more than an inch of rain are possible in the area Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon as 2023 – like 2022 – introduces itself with unseasonably warm weather.

The Triad flirted with a Jan. 3 record high of 72 degrees Tuesday. Next up, a southwesterly flow of moist air moving through the region ahead of an approaching cold front is expected to bring rain and continued warm conditions in the Triad Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office predicted.

“There is a marginal risk of severe weather across the region on Wednesday,” NWS cautioned Tuesday evening. “Damaging winds are the primary threat, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.”

Overnight lows of about 60 are expected overnight Tuesday, with as much as a 0.25 inches of rain possible. Up to an inch rain could fall in the area Wednesday as temperatures reach the mid-60s, the weather service said.

The chance of rain is 60% Tuesday night and 90% Wednesday. There still is a 30% chance of showers Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the 40s. Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Skies will clear Thursday as temperatures top out at around 60, NWS said. Nightly lows are expected to dip into the 30s nightly beginning Thursday and through the weekend, with highs each day in the 50s and dry conditions.

Last year began with the Triad’s warmest New Year’s Day on record when the high reached 77 degrees.

Tuesday's high of 69 degrees was more than 40 degrees warmer than the top temperature just 10 days earlier. Christmas Eve 2022 marked the coldest high temperature for Dec. 24 in the Triad, at 26 degrees.