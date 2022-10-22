Bank of America files claim for $332,000 in loan restitution from Winston-Salem doctor

The legal and financial woes of controversial Dr. Anne Litton White of Winston-Salem entered a new chapter this month.

Bank of America Corp. filed on Oct. 7 a request for at least $332,000 from White for failure to meet the payment terms of a commercial business loan she took with the bank.

The bank filed for a partial summary judgment in Forsyth Superior Court against White and her former businesses of Carolina Family Medicine and Dermatology PA and Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center.

White had been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center since 2004.

The legal filing came nearly six months after White closed her businesses in mid-April to fulfill an N.C. Medical Board order to either take that action or sell her practice by April 16 as part of the indefinite suspension of her medical license issued in March.

The restitution breakdown consists of $309,899 in loan principal, accrued interest of at least $20,164 and late charges of $2,086.

The bank also is requesting being paid additional daily interest of $63.27 since May 24 through the date of judgment, as well as attorney fees.

According to the complaint, Bank of America said it provided White and her businesses a 15-year loan in October 2013 with a principal amount of $504,798. White made a personal guarantee for the loan that had a monthly payment of $4,637.

On May 13, 2022, the bank sent a letter to White's attorney stating that she was failing to meet the terms of the loan and requested the full principal amount be paid.

The loan was secured by White's business assets. That letter was sent about a month after White closed her business.

"The loan has not been paid as agreed, and the borrower has stopped doing business," according to the bank's letter to White's attorney Joshua Bennett of Bennett & Guthrie PLLC of Winston-Salem. Bennett could not be immediately reached for comment.

"As we discussed, please provide more information concerning any proposal to sell the furniture, fixtures and equipment of the borrower. The bank asserts a property-perfected first and prior lien claim on all assets of the borrower's practice, including inventory and all accounts receivable."

In the bank's civil action complaint, it said that White has "failed and refused" to pay off the loan.

Customer complaints

It may take some time for Bank of America, as well as former customers, to resolve their financial and medical claims involving White’s practice.

The Winston-Salem Journal has received emails and phone calls from former customers concerned about whether they will receive reimbursement or a refund for payments made ahead of services.

The center’s website said White’s booking fee “for your personal treatment consultation is $110.”

“The cost of the booking fee will be deducted from the cost of your procedure if the procedure is performed within 30 days of the consultation. Please note: booking fees are nonrefundable. Booking fee for skin care only is $95.”

Some customers told the Journal they planned to go to small claims court, while others considered filing a lawsuit to get their money back.

The Medical Board referred customer inquiries related to reimbursements and refunds to White’s attorney.

Attorney Dudley Witt, who represented White before the Medical Board, did not respond when asked what former customers of White’s can do to get refunds or reimbursements for treatments and procedures that were not performed before the closing of the clinic.

Background

The Medical Board’s indefinite suspension of White’s medical license was issued at the conclusion of a Feb. 17-18 disciplinary hearing.

The board ruled that White must wait two years before asking for her license to be reinstated and that she must tell her patients about her practice’s status. That two-year period began March 17.

When asked why the 30-day wind-down period didn’t begin Feb. 18, the board said in a statement that an indefinite suspension order “is not in effect until it is in black and white and signed by both parties.”

Board attorney Brian Blankenship said that because “White is the sole shareholder of the practice, accordingly she must divest herself of her shares to another licensee or shut down the practice.”

The board released its 10-page final report, as well as transcripts from the hearing.

The focus of the hearing was how White ran her practice between March 18, 2020, to May 25, 2020.

White told board investigators and a board-required monitor that her practice was one of the many businesses that closed under state order during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, former employees testified and provided documentation that White saw patients during that time.

White testified that before the COVID-19 pandemic, she would average between $120,000 and $150,000 in monthly billings during a typical March through May period.

The board also determined that White “committed unprofessional conduct” by failing to comply with a 2018 order under which she agreed to pay for outside monitoring of her practice.

That determination allows the board to “annul, suspend, revoke, condition or limit” White’s North Carolina medical license.

The board also said in the report the unprofessional conduct includes “the committing of any act contrary to honesty, justice or good morals” as it related to a separate complaint involving an insurance claim filed by White.

“We thought, based on the evidence, we respect the board’s decision,” Witt said March 17.

“We’re disappointed in the outcome of the case. We will continue to look at options to get Dr. White back to practicing medicine as soon as possible.”

It was the sixth time White has been subject to a board notice of charges and allegations, the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2017 and 2018-20.

Before the Feb. 18 ruling, White’s license had been suspended for a combined 110 days since 2004, the last times from May 7-16, 2018, and from July 16-26, 2018.

Her practice had been operational since the second suspension ended.