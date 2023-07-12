Bank of America Corp. has been fined a combined $150 million by two federal regulators for customer actions that include fraudulently opening accounts without permission.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday that the Charlotte-based financial institution was found to be “misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization.”

The bureau also determined Bank of America “systematically double-dipped on fees imposed on customers with insufficient funds in their account.”

Those actions were found to have violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act and Truth in Lending Act.

Affected were hundreds of thousands of Bank of America customers, some as far back as 2012, according to regulators.

Altogether, the penalties are $90 million to the bureau and an additional $60 million to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Combined, it is one of the highest financial penalties against Bank of America, which has largely spent the last several years trying to clean up its reputation. In 2014, for instance, the bureau ordered Bank of America to pay $727 million for illegal credit card practices.

Now, Bank of America, whose history goes back to 1904, will have to try and regain the public’s trust.

“Bank of America wrongfully withheld credit card rewards, double-dipped on fees and opened accounts without consent,” bureau director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “These practices are illegal and undermine customer trust. The CFPB will be putting an end to these practices across the banking system.”

Empowered by a broad mandate from the White House, the agency has focused heavily in the past year on the issue of “junk fees” — charges to Americans that are often seen as unnecessary or exploitative by banks, debt collectors, airlines and concert venues. Banks such as Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and others have been a target for the bureau under the Biden administration.

Part of the fines and penalties come because Bank of America had a policy of charging customers $35 after the bank declined a transaction because the customer did not have enough funds in their account. The bureau determined that the bank double-dipped by allowing fees to be repeatedly charged for the same transaction.

The fees often came when customers had routine monthly transactions, like a gym membership. If a customer had too low of a balance to cover the transaction, it would be declined and Bank of America would charge the customer a $35 fee. The business, who hasn’t been paid, often would recharge the customer’s account, resulting in another $35 non-sufficient funds fee.

The bank ended this practice last year, but will still have to repay customers who got charged before the policy was changed.

Bank of America also offered people cash rewards and bonus points when signing up for a card, but the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said the bank “illegally withheld” those incentives to tens of thousands.

In a statement, Bank of America addressed the regulatory fines by noting that it “voluntarily reduced overdraft fees and eliminated all non-sufficient fund fees in the first half of 2022. As a result of these industry-leading changes, revenue from these fees has dropped more than 90%.”

Also, the bank said that since 2010 it “has taken many steps to empower its consumer and small business clients to bank with greater confidence and reduce overdraft usage. The company leads the industry in helping clients avoid overdrafts and, in doing so, has significantly reduced the vast majority of fees related to overdraft.”

The bank did not address the fraudulent customer accounts in its statement.

Bank of America’s fines from the two regulators are much smaller than those fellow national bank Wells Fargo & Co. received in April 2018.

Wells Fargo & Co. was hit with an historic $1 billion penalty to address regulatory claims that the bank violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act in certain auto loans and mortgage interest rate-lock extensions.