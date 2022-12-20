Banking on sun: After delay, Truliant solar installation underway

After a months-long delay tied to supply-chain challenges, installation is nearly complete on an array of 880 rooftop solar panels at Truliant Federal Credit Union’s soon-to-open Winston-Salem operations center.

Electricity produced by the $589,000, 352-kilowatt system will power the 151,000-square-foot former Macy’s building at Hanes Mall. It will be the largest rooftop solar system in Forsyth County.

The repurposed three-story building, across Hanes Mall Boulevard from Truilant’s corporate headquarters, is expected to accommodate up to 550 employees.

The solar system will generate enough electricity to serve the equivalent of 44 typical homes, according to the company. Any unused power from the system will be transferred to the electric grid, and Duke Energy will credit the company based on the amount.

“Outfitting our Operations Center with solar panels is a meaningful way to move Truliant’s corporate sustainability efforts forward,” company president and CEO Todd Hall said in a statement when the solar project was announced in April. “As we add facilities to support a growing workforce, we continue to examine ways to limit our carbon footprint and lead in our communities through action.”

The company plans to keep beehives on the roof and is working with Winston-Salem-based Stimmel and Associates on a bee-friendly landscaping plan for the area around the facility.

Lights inside and outside the building also are high efficiency LEDs.

The solar project was held up for months because of delays in the delivery of inverters from Asia.

Inverters are crucial to solar projects because they convert direct current electricity, which is what the panels generate, to alternating current electricity, which the power grid uses. A shortage of computer chips needed for the devices held up the inverter manufacturer, Truliant said.

The Truliant solar project will be the first at the mall, although Kohl’s installed a slightly smaller system at its nearby Hanes Mall Boulevard location. A 324-kilowatt array also tops the Target on University Parkway.

A report released in February by the Environment North Carolina Research & Policy Center and the Frontier Group concluded that if all of North Carolina’s nearly 3,700 large retail structures were equipped with rooftop solar arrays, they would generate enough electricity to serve more than 300,000 average American homes a year.

Employees are expected to begin moving into the Truliant operations center soon, but a specific date has not been set, a company spokesman said.

Charlotte-based Renu Energy Solutions is handling the solar installation.

Truliant, with $3.7 billion in assets, serves more than 280,000 members and has more than 30 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.