Bankruptcy judge gives K&W three more months to submit reorganization plan

K&W Cafeteria Inc. has received federal Bankruptcy Court permission to delay filing its next proposed reorganization plan by three months to March 31.

Judge Benjamin Kahn also approved Wednesday giving the Winston-Salem restaurant chain three additional months, or until May 30, to gain confirmation of the plan.

Approval of the delays come as K&W's owners and management say they want to change course on its future after saying it did not attract an adequate bid for its assets.

K&W, a staple of Southern comfort foods for 83 years, filed for bankruptcy protection Sept. 2 as the latest step in a corporate downsizing that began before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kahn separately approved the sale of two company-owned properties in Cornelius for a combined $1.47 million.

"While we were hopeful we would find a buyer for K&W Cafeterias, given the current COVID-19 climate, we were not surprised that a buyer did not come forward with an acceptable offer," K&W president Dax Allred told the Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 11.

"We are working with our attorney to finalize a reorganization plan to be presented to all parties of interest, where K&W will continue to operate."