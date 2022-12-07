Baptist executives Freischlag, High named to Advocate executive leadership team

The top-two executives at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist have been named to the 25-member executive leadership team of the newly formed Advocate Health.

Advocate debuted on Dec. 2, representing the parent company and brand formed from the mega-merger involving Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora.

The combination, which became the fifth-largest U.S. health-care system, is based in Charlotte. Its network features 67 hospitals and 150,000 employees in six states.

Each system continues to use its name in local markets. Advocate Aurora's primary markets are in the Chicago area and Milwaukee.

The legacy Baptist representatives are chief executive Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag and president Dr. Kevin High.

Freischlag also serves as chief academic officer for Advocate.

On Oct. 17, Freischlag announced plans to step down in January as dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine. She has served as medical school dean since July 2017.

Dr. L. Ebony Boulware will succeed Freischlag as dean, while also serving as vice chief academic officer and chief science officer of Atrium.

The chief executive of Atrium (Eugene Woods) and Advocate Aurora (Jim Skogsbergh) will serve as co-chief executives of Advocate with Skogsbergh planning to retire in mid-2024 and Woods becoming sole chief executive.

“This is a stellar leadership team — each with diverse experience and a proven track record to boldly lead our new organization into the future,” Woods said in a statement.

Skogsbergh said the leadership team "will chart the course for our journey to reimagine health and well-being, advance health equity and improve the lives of individuals, communities and teammates."

Wake Forest University School of Medicine will serve as the academic core of the combined entity.

The Winston-Salem medical school is establishing a second campus in Charlotte. Atrium and Advocate said they would pledge to create more than 20,000 new jobs across the communities they serve.

The systems said that combined, they will serve about 6 million patients annually.

Advocate projects having annual revenue of more than $27 billion with more than 1,000 sites of care, more than 21,000 physicians and nearly 42,000 nurses.