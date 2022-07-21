Baptist gains $380,000 grant to assist with youth-specific cancer program

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has received a two-year, $380,000 grant that will assist in developing an oncology program specifically for adolescents and young adults undergoing cancer treatment at its Comprehensive Cancer Center and Brenner Children’s Hospital.

The grant is being funded by Teen Cancer America and First Citizens Bank.

The funding will help support the expenses of a medical program manager, patient navigator and medical director.

The goals include: improving patient navigation; survivorship care planning; education on fertility preservation and clinical trials; and expanding programs that support the psychosocial, financial and educational needs of patients and their caregivers.

Teen Cancer America, founded by Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of the rock band The Who, assists hospitals and health care professionals with “bridging the gap between pediatric and adult oncology care.”

“The principal goal of Teen Cancer America is to partner with medical centers throughout the U.S. to develop adolescent and young adult cancer programs,” said Simon Davies, executive director of Teen Cancer America.

“This ensures that young patients can receive specialized, age-appropriate treatments and the support that they and their families need for this unique time in their lives.”

For the Baptist facilities, the grant will help “expand our specialized oncology services and create activities that align with our patient-centered model of care and meet the unique needs of teens and young adults with cancer,” said Dr. Dianna Howard, medical director of the new program and professor of hematology and oncology at Baptist.

First Citizens has been involved in the Teen Cancer America initiative since 2015. It has evolved into the bank’s largest corporate philanthropic initiative, which has been implemented throughout its banking franchise.

“It’s a great privilege to further enhance adolescents and young adults cancer care in our home state by supporting a significant program like this one,” said Jeff Ward, chief strategy officer at First Citizens.