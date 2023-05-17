Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist began Wednesday its yearlong commemoration of the 100th birthday of the hospital, which opened with 88 beds on May 28, 1923.

A centennial presentation on Baptist's website included a comment that crystalized what the new hospital meant to Winston-Salem — the state's largest city at the time — and the local community.

"When J.A. Jones, the contractor who had built North Carolina Baptist Hospital, presented the key to the front door, he said, 'Well, here’s the key, but there’s not much need for it, since a hospital’s door should never be locked to the sick.' "

Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, the system's chief executive since 2017, expressed the hospital's and system's appreciation that the local community "really has believed in us for 100 years and continues to believe as we grow in North Carolina and beyond."

Fresichlag touted Baptist's evolution and progress in research such as aging, cancer, pediatrics and regenerative medicine.

"We are confident that we will continue to hold up our legacy and our culture, and the next 100 years will bring new clinical successes, new advancements in research and treatments, and new innovations that we have not dreamt of," Freischlag said.

Baptist's origins came in part from a need for a combined hospital and teaching school by the churches of the Baptist State Convention of N.C.

After 16 years of contemplation, the convention was spurred to move forward in 1919 as the community and the state struggled to recover from the 1918-19 influenza pandemic.

The goal was to create a network of hospitals that would care for the state’s poorest and neediest patients.

The convention evaluated six communities for a Baptist-sponsored hospital, including Charlotte, Greensboro, High Point, Raleigh and Salisbury.

The hospital jumped right into action with the first baby — Fred Trivette — being born on opening day and the School of Nursing opening in July 1923.

In 1941, Wake Forest College’s medical school moved its campus to Winston-Salem, establishing a pathway for the college to follow in the 1950s.

"When the hospital opened, Winston-Salem was just 10 years old," Mayor Allen Joines said.

Joines cited how the city and the hospital have travelled on parallel courses throughout their history.

"The hospital has been able to grow and mature and change and pivot to address the changing healthcare environment," Joines said.

"Winston-Salem did the same thing, pivot from a manufacturing-based economy to one based on the service sector, technology and rapid change.

"Successful entities (cities and healthcare systems) will be those that can embrace innovation and rapid change."

Fast forward the 100 years, and Baptist is the largest employer in northwest North Carolina with more than 22,000 employees systemwide, along with 1,535 acute care, psychiatric and rehabilitation beds and four community hospitals.

Baptist also has evolved with the Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter and a Wake Forest University School of Medicine campus coming in Charlotte.

It also has become part of the nation's fifth-largest healthcare system in Advocate Health.

Freischlag, as well as other presenters, stressed that the system's future will be one of 'learning from its past" in terms of health equity without providing specific examples.

"We have come a long ways, but we also know we have made mistakes along the way," Freischlag said.

"The inequities that many people have experienced will not be part of our future."

Venice Williams, the hospital's nurse manager, said she recognizes and appreciates Baptist's commitment to learn from its past, as well as promote a culture of mentorships and giving back.

"I am invested in this place because this place has invested in me and so many others," Williams said.

"I feel I have an obligation to pour into others as others have poured into me."

Williams said Baptist's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular the early months of uncertainty of how to care for patients, epitomized her belief in how promotion of collaboration between departments contributed to "an empowering that worked to meet the call to action."

