Baptist infectious diseases expert recovering from 'COVID cold'

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, confirmed Friday he was infected with what he referred to as a breakthrough COVID-19 case and a "COVID cold."
Ohl appeared more subdued and weary than normal during a 15-minute Facebook Live presentation that aired Friday.
Ohl said his 10-day quarantine period ends Friday, and he considers himself fully recovered.
Ohl has determined how, when and where he was exposed, but didn't disclose more details.
"At the time of exposure, we kind of knew what happened," Ohl said. "It was one that we would not have been able to avoid at the time, so I got a COVID cold.
“I can tell you in my experience with my family with this is that you can be really careful, and you can do everything you’re supposed to do, and every now and then you might get torpedoed by that old COVID torpedo, and you might get exposed," Ohl said.
Ohl said later in an interview with the Winston-Salem Journal that all infected family members have recovered.
Ohl was the first healthcare worker in the Baptist system to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Dec. 15.
"It probably was an instance of potential waning of immunity from the vaccine and the increasing stickiness of the delta variant," Ohl said.
Ohl said he plans to get a third, or booster, vaccine shot when they become available to healthcare workers, likely in early October.
Ohl has said a COVID cold contains many of the virus' symptoms, but affects vaccinated individuals at what he calls a mild-to-moderate level that typically doesn't require hospitalization.
“Any combination of (cold or flu) symptoms, and you should still be tested for COVID ... even if you have been vaccinated because you can spread the virus to other people,” Ohl said in July.
Ohl said his COVID cold started with a sore throat, then progressed into stuffiness, a headache, loss of taste and small and then coughing toward the end.
"Once I felt the progression of COVID symptoms, I got tested to follow my own advice," Ohl said. "Thankfully, my sense of taste and smell already have come back."
"I’m here talking to you today, and I’m smiling on the last day of my quarantine/isolation and fully recovered," he said, "and that would not have been the case had I not been vaccinated."
Ohl said he is convinced that if he had not been vaccinated, "I would be in the hospital right now."
"I've had worse colds, worse flus, But, I'm not sure I would want to go through this one again."
Ohl said he chose to share his experience in part because getting exposed "doesn't mean you're a bad parent, a bad person. It's a pandemic. It happens."
"Getting vaccinated really makes a difference. It made a difference for me personally, and made a difference for my family.
"This is not a political telling you to get vaccinated. This isn't the government," Ohl said. "Just do it. It worked for me, and it will work for you."
336-727-7376