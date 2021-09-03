Baptist infectious diseases expert recovering from 'COVID cold'

"It probably was an instance of potential waning of immunity from the vaccine and the increasing stickiness of the delta variant," Ohl said.

Ohl said he plans to get a third, or booster, vaccine shot when they become available to healthcare workers, likely in early October.

Ohl has said a COVID cold contains many of the virus' symptoms, but affects vaccinated individuals at what he calls a mild-to-moderate level that typically doesn't require hospitalization.

“Any combination of (cold or flu) symptoms, and you should still be tested for COVID ... even if you have been vaccinated because you can spread the virus to other people,” Ohl said in July.

Ohl said his COVID cold started with a sore throat, then progressed into stuffiness, a headache, loss of taste and small and then coughing toward the end.

"Once I felt the progression of COVID symptoms, I got tested to follow my own advice," Ohl said. "Thankfully, my sense of taste and smell already have come back."

"I’m here talking to you today, and I’m smiling on the last day of my quarantine/isolation and fully recovered," he said, "and that would not have been the case had I not been vaccinated."