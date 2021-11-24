Baptist, Javara expand clinical trial partnership to test Pfizer vaccine

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is teaming with Javara on another round of clinical trials — this one focused on a respiratory virus for individuals ages 60 and older.
Javara is a medical research company based in Winston-Salem.
The clinical trial will test a Pfizer vaccine designed to protect individuals from the virus (RSV) that affects the lungs and airways.
The RENOIR trial plans to enroll 30,000 participants globally who are healthy or have stable chronic conditions.
Those interested in participating can contact Baptist at 336-364-6080. or email to tellmemore@javararesearch.com.
"While many think of RSV as a seasonal illness that affects infants, it is also a common and pervasive cause of severe acute respiratory illness in older adults," Javara said.
"There is an urgent need to protect this population because, each year in the U.S., more than 177,000 adults age 65 and over are hospitalized due to RSV, with an estimated 14,000 of those cases proving fatal."
The clinical trial is in the Phase 3 stage that is measuring safety and efficacy in preventing moderate-to-severe lower respiratory tract illness associated with RSV.
The vaccine could become the first vaccine available for the prevention of the virus.
"Through our healthcare partnerships, our team is committed to ensuring that research opportunities like this one are offered at the community level, giving a larger and more diverse population of patients access to cutting-edge innovations," Javara chief executive Jennifer Byrne said. "Ultimately, that will help end inequities in care and ensure that study results reflect real-world demographics."
Also participating in North Carolina is Tryon Medical Partners at 704-610-6295, as well as providers in Georgia and Texas.
Byrne has said that "by engaging large, diverse patient populations within the Wake Forest Baptist network, (we can) ensure the right patient is matched to the right trial at the right time.”
Dr. Gregory Burke, Wake Forest Baptist's chief science officer, said the extended Javara partnership represents "recognizing the impact of offering more options for clinical research participation as a population health strategy."
“We are pleased to embark on this journey with Javara to bring clinical trials to locations where research has not historically been a part of health care,” Burke said.
Antibodies collaboration
Baptist and Javara have collaborated on several clinical trials, the most noteworthy involving the national clinical trial for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
The groups also are participating in studying COVID-19 antibodies and vaccine testing since April 2020.
"To have a positive antibody test means that a person has received a COVID-19 vaccination or has previously been infected with COVID-19 and has developed an immune response to the virus," Baptist said.
"We cannot determine with these tests if someone is actively infected with COVID-19."
Antibodies can generally be detected in a person’s blood 14 days after the start of symptoms, which means the data collected through this study will be a lagging indicator of the virus’ prevalence in the population.
According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, one way for a community population to become immune to an infectious disease is herd immunity.
Usually, 70% to 90% of a population needs immunity to achieve herd immunity, according to the researchers.
Although the bulk of individuals being tracked are in the Triad, Wake Forest Baptist expanded the study's reach in December to include WakeMed, Vidant Health, New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Campbell University.
As of May 21, 2021 — the latest update — the study had 45,048 enrollees, including 26,478 associated with Baptist.
At least 20,396 participants who had received at least one antibody test result, including at least 12,814 associated with Baptist.
The goal is participants taking an antibody test every two months of the study.
An additional 3,574 study participants have been tested using the LabCorp antibody test.
Baptist said in May that the probability of study participants having a positive antibody test since the study began in April 2020, but before vaccines rolled out in December 2020, was about 30%.
"Since vaccines rolled out, we’ve seen a sharp increase in the number of positive antibody tests," Baptist said.
Researchers have determined that the probability of having a positive antibody test — due to either natural infection or vaccination since the study began — is 94% among non-health care workers, as well as 99% among health care workers.
