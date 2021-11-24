Baptist, Javara expand clinical trial partnership to test Pfizer vaccine

The groups also are participating in studying COVID-19 antibodies and vaccine testing since April 2020.

"To have a positive antibody test means that a person has received a COVID-19 vaccination or has previously been infected with COVID-19 and has developed an immune response to the virus," Baptist said.

"We cannot determine with these tests if someone is actively infected with COVID-19."

Antibodies can generally be detected in a person’s blood 14 days after the start of symptoms, which means the data collected through this study will be a lagging indicator of the virus’ prevalence in the population.

According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, one way for a community population to become immune to an infectious disease is herd immunity.

Usually, 70% to 90% of a population needs immunity to achieve herd immunity, according to the researchers.

Although the bulk of individuals being tracked are in the Triad, Wake Forest Baptist expanded the study's reach in December to include WakeMed, Vidant Health, New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Campbell University.

As of May 21, 2021 — the latest update — the study had 45,048 enrollees, including 26,478 associated with Baptist.