Baptist opens Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine clinic at Rise complex

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has opened an Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine clinic as part of the year-round Rise Indoor Sports complex in Bermuda Run.

The 123,000-square-foot complex at 419 Twins Way is adjacent to Truist Sports Complex, home of NC Fusion club programs.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. There are plans to expand those hours.

Baptist already serves as the official health care provider for the Rise complex and Fusion.

However, the clinic is open to the general community for injury evaluations, treatment and physical therapy. Services include caring for sprains, fractures, ACL and MCL tears, rotator cuff tears and concussions.

Patients can schedule a same- or next-day appointment by calling 336-716-0891. Walk-in appointments are available.

Baptist said it will maintain medical coverage and athletic trainers during select indoor and outdoor tournaments at the campus, as well as connect families with orthopaedic experts as needed.

“We will now be able to provide convenient, fast and comprehensive on-site care for athletes at Rise Indoor and NC Fusion, and to all of our families throughout the area," said Dr. Andrew Koman, chair of orthopaedic surgery at Baptist.

Lane Newsome, general manager at Rise Indoor, said the Baptist orthopaedic, sports medicine, and physical therapy expertise and capabilities "will immediately elevate (the facility) into one of the most inclusive sports facilities in the United States.

"Together, we will provide a full-service environment for our current and future families, athletes and visitors."

The Rise complex features: eight high school regulation basketball courts; 12 volleyball courts; Pickleball courts; 28,000 square feet of indoor turf; 8,300 square feet of performance training center; 6,000 square feet of fitness and cardio studio; concessions with indoor and outdoor dining; and community meeting rooms.

Since its debut, the complex has hosted several large national and regional youth events.

Each program has its own fees and payment structure. Facility hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends. Open play is $5 per person when courts/fields are available.