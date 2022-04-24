 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baptist respiratory therapist eager for chance to relax and breathe

Kal Makhlouf Wake Forest Baptist Health

Kal Makhlouf, a respiratory therapist at Wake Forest Baptist Health, on Tuesday, Mar. 15, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley, Journal) 032022-wsj-nws-pandemic2

 Allison Lee Isley

Khaled Makhlouf, respiratory therapist at Atrium Health Wake Forest BaptistWhat lessons have been learned from year one to year two in terms of patient care, particularly during the delta and omicron surges? The lessons that have been learned from year one to year two include having a better understanding of the virus and which steps were found to be more effective in treating patients with this disease.

For instance, the use of medications from COVID-19 treatment guidelines (i.e. antivirals, steroids or other medications) resulted in better outcomes for our patients.

We also found that delaying intubation as much as possible by using noninvasive modes as a bridge to support oxygenation was beneficial. The heated high flow oxygen system was used as the first line of defense in treating patients with hypoxia and increased work of breathing.

Last, but not least, receiving the vaccination (and booster) played a big role in better patient outcomes.

How draining — physically, emotionally, spiritually, etc. — has the second year of the pandemic been compared with the first? The second year of the pandemic was less draining, on all fronts, as compared to the first year when the virus was first introduced.

Little was known about it then, especially how it affected people.

But as we learned more about COVID-19 and how to effectively fight it, our knowledge improved and we became less fearful of it because we knew more about the mode of viral transmission and how to protect ourselves.

So much so, that COVID-19 has become like many other infectious diseases that we treat such as the flu, tuberculosis or RSV.

Above all, vaccinations are a great tool in fighting the virus and has given us a sense of security.

How has patient/relatives’ understanding of COVID-19 changed — the recognition it exists and how being unvaccinated contributes to a much larger risk exposure? Does there remain significant resistance to the realities of the pandemic? Many non-vaccinated patients and their relatives have already made up their minds about the vaccine.

Unfortunately, no matter how much you educate them — from the top doctors in the country to advice from their own primary care physician — nothing may change their minds.

There are still some patients and families who believe that this virus is not real, and it’s unfortunate because they are putting themselves at a greater risk for exposure.

In reality, this is a very safe and effective vaccine.

What has helped you and your family get through this second year? What helped my family is getting the vaccine and the booster.

My daughter caught the virus again after she was vaccinated and had gotten the booster, but her symptoms were very mild. She had a runny nose and congestion for few days and she never passed the virus on to the rest of the family.

What more can be done to convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, or is there a resignation that the vaccination levels won’t get much higher? At this point, I am not sure there’s anything more that can be done to convince unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.

Even though I believe nothing more can be done to convince others, I am still hopeful that some will eventually see the light and get vaccinated before it’s too late.

What do you think the next 6-12 months hold in terms of the pandemic, patient care and hopefully finally getting a sustained break? I think we are in the final stages.

The emergency department and ICUs are not as swamped with COVID-19 patients as it was when this first started.

Now, we might not see a single patient come in for a full day, as opposed to previously seeing 20 or more in a single day.

I hope the downward trend continues to improve, so that those of us who have been in the trenches helping to fight COVID-19 from the beginning can finally have a chance to relax and breathe.

— RICHARD CRAVER, rcraver@wsjournal.com

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

