Baptist vaccinates its first 10 health care workers. Hundreds more to follow.

Dr. Chris Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, received the first COVID-19 vaccination administered in Forsyth County on Tuesday.
Ohl and nine other hospital employees received the first of nearly 3,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine shortly after 1 p.m., in front of a packed row of television cameras and journalists there to capture the moment.
Ohl said the shot was painless and that it shouldn’t bother most folks. Because the vaccine is a new one, the 10 people receiving theirs on Tuesday had to wait around for 15 minutes before they were free to leave the room.
Within days, hospital officials said, hundreds of front-line hospital workers will be getting the shots, which require two doses 21 days apart to become effective.
Wake Forest Baptist officials called the start of vaccinations a momentous event that will hopefully be the first step toward life returning to normal. They said that the hospital here was the first in the country to get its shipment from UPS.
Dr. Rich Lord, a member of the hospital’s vaccine task force, said only a few people were getting vaccinated on the first day so that the hospital can make sure it has all its procedures properly in place. Ten people received the first shots because each vial provides five doses, and officials didn’t want any of the vaccine to go to waste.
“We have done multiple dress rehearsals,” Lord said, noting that the vaccine is effective, but “finicky” to handle.
“It has got to be kept very cold,” he said. “Once you take it out of that cold storage and put it in a refrigerator, it has to be used in five days, and once you mix it, it has to be used in five hours. We are trying to make sure we know exactly who’s coming and how to do it.”
Ohl said that health care workers, especially those who might care for COVID-19 patients, will be the top priority for getting the shots. After that, nursing home residents and the people who care for them will be offered the vaccine, as early as next week.
The vaccine administered Tuesday at Wake Forest Baptist is manufactured by Pfizer, with a second vaccine, made by Moderna, coming soon. Each vaccine is administered in two doses, with a 21-day interval for the Pfizer one and 28 days for the Moderna vaccine.
For the average person with no medical factors putting them at greater risk for the coronavirus, officials said, a vaccination should be available by late spring or early summer of 2021.
Meanwhile, Novant Health Inc. announced Tuesday it would receive 6,800 vaccine doses by Thursday.
Hopkins said it was a little nerve-racking to administer the first shot to Ohl.
“I was really nervous because my hands were sweating,” he said, adding that he was thinking “what can go wrong in front of all these cameras.” But Hopkins said he just did was he’s trained to do and everything worked out right. Hopkins said his wife and mother would both be proud of him when they saw what he’d done.
One of those receiving a first dose was Luly Beckles, whose job at Wake Forest Baptist involves educating people about how to prevent childhood injuries.
“That’s the ethnic population that has been hit the hardest with COVID-19 in the United States,” said Beckles, who is Hispanic. “So it is very important that we send a message to the community that the vaccine is safe and that we need to trust in the system and in the processes. We are fortunate to live in a community where some of the leading research in COVID-19 has happened.”
While she was getting her shot, she said, she thought about her late grandmother in Venezuela, Lucila Araque, a nurse who helped run vaccination campaigns in that country. “If I am not afraid of needles, if I am not afraid of vaccinations, it is because of my grandmother," she said.
Ohl told reporters on Tuesday that as time goes on, teachers, law enforcement officers and others in critical jobs will be offered vaccines. Then people in the general population will get their chance.
At Wake Forest Baptist the vaccinations will be optional, but officials said they hope that when everyone sees how safe and simple the process is, no one will be reluctant to step forward.
Wake Forest Baptist will be vaccinating employees at campuses in Winston-Salem, Wilkes County and in High Point.
The new vaccines are said to be about 95% effective. Lord said that’s a higher percentage effectiveness rate than many vaccines, and should be high enough to tame COVID-19.
“If we get enough people vaccinated, and people continue to wear their masks and personally distance, we will have less and less virus going around, and hopefully by this time next year, there won’t be any Grinch around to steal Christmas,” Ohl said.
