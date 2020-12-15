Baptist vaccinates its first 10 health care workers. Hundreds more to follow.

“I was really nervous because my hands were sweating,” he said, adding that he was thinking “what can go wrong in front of all these cameras.” But Hopkins said he just did was he’s trained to do and everything worked out right. Hopkins said his wife and mother would both be proud of him when they saw what he’d done.

One of those receiving a first dose was Luly Beckles, whose job at Wake Forest Baptist involves educating people about how to prevent childhood injuries.

“That’s the ethnic population that has been hit the hardest with COVID-19 in the United States,” said Beckles, who is Hispanic. “So it is very important that we send a message to the community that the vaccine is safe and that we need to trust in the system and in the processes. We are fortunate to live in a community where some of the leading research in COVID-19 has happened.”

While she was getting her shot, she said, she thought about her late grandmother in Venezuela, Lucila Araque, a nurse who helped run vaccination campaigns in that country. “If I am not afraid of needles, if I am not afraid of vaccinations, it is because of my grandmother," she said.