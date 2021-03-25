Bar owner: Social media post falsely accuses downtown tavern of Proud Boys support

The employee pointed to the tavern's official statement, posted on its Facebook page and said that the tavern is trying to track down the source of the post about the benefit.

"Second & Green Tavern has been targeted with false accusations," the tavern said in its post. "We want to take this opportunity to dispute false information being disseminated about our business and our family personally.

"At no time was there any discussion, or consideration, for hosting any form of fundraising activity/event for anyone’s legal defense or personal benefit," the tavern said. "We do not support the Proud Boys, or any other group involved in the horrific events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.

"Second & Green Tavern and its patrons represent a melting pot that mirrors the amazing diversity of our great city," the statement said. "We will remain steadfast in fostering an inclusive environment for everyone to fellowship together.

"We denounce all acts of aggression, supremacy, misogyny and racism," the tavern said. "We welcome all people that share our spirit of love to visit our establishment.

"We appreciate the support of our community to combat this false information that is being promoted by anonymous individuals via social media," the tavern said.

