Bar owner: Social media post falsely accuses downtown tavern of Proud Boys support

A co-owner of the Second & Green Tavern in Winston-Salem says someone falsely posted on social media that the bar would host a benefit for a local Proud Boys member facing federal charges in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
A post made Thursday on Reddit by a user identified as winstonsalems claimed that Second & Green Tavern planned to host a benefit for Charles Donohoe on Friday at the 207 N. Green St. bar.
Charles Joseph Donohoe, 33, a leader of the Proud Boys and a Marine veteran, was arrested by FBI agents March 17 in Kernersville.
Donohoe is charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an agency proceeding, destruction of property and other federal offenses related to his actions in Washington, D.C., alleges a federal arrest warrant.
Hate Out of Winston, a local group of social activists, commented about the Reddit post on its Facebook page, saying the tavern appeared to be "supporting and promoting white supremacy and white terrorism."
Kimberly Cain, a co-owner of Second and Green Tavern, posted a reply Thursday on Facebook.
"I am the owner of Second and Green, and this is news to us as we are not hosting such an event," Cain wrote. "This is a false post."
An employee of Second & Green said that Cain wasn't at the tavern Thursday afternoon to comment about the matter.
The employee pointed to the tavern's official statement, posted on its Facebook page and said that the tavern is trying to track down the source of the post about the benefit.
"Second & Green Tavern has been targeted with false accusations," the tavern said in its post. "We want to take this opportunity to dispute false information being disseminated about our business and our family personally.
"At no time was there any discussion, or consideration, for hosting any form of fundraising activity/event for anyone’s legal defense or personal benefit," the tavern said. "We do not support the Proud Boys, or any other group involved in the horrific events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.
"Second & Green Tavern and its patrons represent a melting pot that mirrors the amazing diversity of our great city," the statement said. "We will remain steadfast in fostering an inclusive environment for everyone to fellowship together.
"We denounce all acts of aggression, supremacy, misogyny and racism," the tavern said. "We welcome all people that share our spirit of love to visit our establishment.
"We appreciate the support of our community to combat this false information that is being promoted by anonymous individuals via social media," the tavern said.
