Bar permits canceled without notice, owners in Winston-Salem say. State says it will work with businesses.

Tate had renewed his permit for Tate's, even though he was closed, but did not do so for Bar Piña, since it is a rooftop bar that wasn't going to open soon, anyway, until the weather got nice.

"It will be a place for people to come and relish their humanity when this is all over, but the extra burden (of renewing the permit) is tough to swallow," Tate said.

Jeff Strickland, the public affairs director for the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Commission, said his agency is aware of the bar owners' complaints and has no intention of forcing bar owners with lapsed permits to jump through a lot of hoops to get their permits back.

"What we want to emphasize is that we are here to work with those businesses once they are ready to open up," Strickland said. "We know what their circumstances are. We are going to make it easy for them to get an active permit and get back in business."

Strickland said the cancellation of permits for those places that had not renewed was a "formality,"

Danielle Bull, one of the leaders of the bar owners' group and the owner of Bull's Tavern on Fourth Street, said that bar owners want the state to prorate 2021 fees, sales tax relief and permission to have happy hours to try to recoup lost revenue.