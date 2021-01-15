Bar permits canceled without notice, owners in Winston-Salem say. State says it will work with businesses.

Bar owners in Winston-Salem and elsewhere are worried about losing their permits to sell alcoholic beverages, but state officials are saying they will work with owners to smooth their path to reopening when the time comes.
Some bar owners — some 120 of them from across the state — found out around the first of the year that their private bar permits had been canceled for non-payment, even though the owners were not able to operate their businesses.
Among the local businesses affected were Bar Pina, Gatsby's Pub and the Old Winston Social Club. In all, nine establishments in Forsyth County were on a list of alcohol-serving clubs on a cancellation list provided by the N.C. Bar Owners Association.
Last spring, bar owners were given a deferment option to avoid having to pay fees until after the bars were allowed to reopen.
Fee amounts vary, but John Tate, who has ownership in two Winston-Salem bars, Tate's Craft Cocktails on Fourth Street, and Bar Piña, off Trade Street, said they can total $2,200 — no small amount to a small business owner.
Tate and others are upset because Gov. Roy Cooper's new Phase 3 coronavirus regulations, effective Oct. 2, started a clock ticking for bar owners to get their permits renewed.
But Tate and others complain that bar owners were never told that, even though the new outdoor regulations made it impossible for many of them to operate their businesses profitably.
Tate had renewed his permit for Tate's, even though he was closed, but did not do so for Bar Piña, since it is a rooftop bar that wasn't going to open soon, anyway, until the weather got nice.
"It will be a place for people to come and relish their humanity when this is all over, but the extra burden (of renewing the permit) is tough to swallow," Tate said.
Jeff Strickland, the public affairs director for the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Commission, said his agency is aware of the bar owners' complaints and has no intention of forcing bar owners with lapsed permits to jump through a lot of hoops to get their permits back.
"What we want to emphasize is that we are here to work with those businesses once they are ready to open up," Strickland said. "We know what their circumstances are. We are going to make it easy for them to get an active permit and get back in business."
Strickland said the cancellation of permits for those places that had not renewed was a "formality,"
Danielle Bull, one of the leaders of the bar owners' group and the owner of Bull's Tavern on Fourth Street, said that bar owners want the state to prorate 2021 fees, sales tax relief and permission to have happy hours to try to recoup lost revenue.
"Bar owners have lost their homes, maxed out their credit cards, and are hanging on by a string," she said. While breweries are allowed to open, she said, bar owners have no such luck.
The bar owners are turning to state lawmakers in hopes of getting some help. Bull said when she learned of Strickland's statement that it illustrates another problem bar owners have been facing: Getting accurate information.
Some bar owners called ABC officials when they got their cancellations and were told they would have to re-start the cumbersome process of getting a new permit.
"It sounds like the stories just change," she said.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell said he’s “never had a drink,” but that “stripping these bar owners of their license after you prevented them from opening for a year” shows that “every day more poverty in North Carolina is being created because of the lack of competence, common sense and transparency in state government.”
