Two Forsyth County Democratic legislative candidates — Terri LeGrand and Dan Besse — received endorsements from former President Barack Obama on Monday in his first wave of national picks.
Obama’s 118 endorsements included congressional, state legislature, governors and council of state races in several swing states for the 2020 general election.
North Carolina and Pennsylvania Democrats received 21 endorsements, trailing just Texas with 27.
LeGrand is running against Republican incumbent Joyce Krawiec in state District 31.
“I’m proud to receive the endorsement of President Obama,” LeGrand said.
“This election is one of the most important elections of our lifetime. Our economy is leaving too many behind — the cost of living is increasing, schools are underfunded, and healthcare costs are out of control.
“That’s why we’re building a movement that will take on special interests and fight for all North Carolinians.”
Meanwhile, Besse is running against Republican Jeff Zenger for the state House District 74 seat that GOP incumbent Debra Conrad retired from Friday.
“I’m deeply honored to have the support of the best president of my lifetime, Barack Obama,” Besse said.
“I’m looking forward to getting North Carolina moving in the right direction on health care, public education and the other critical needs of our communities. 2020 is our chance to say that we’re going to work together and move forward again.”
Both races have been cited by national and statewide left-leaning advocacy groups as keys to potentially flipping the Republican-controlled legislature for 2021.
Republicans hold a 29-21 advantage in the Senate and 65-55 advantage in the House.
Flip NC lists Senate 31 and House 74 as one of three “pivotal” races in both chambers for Democrats to win to become the majority party.
Democrats last held a majority in either chamber in the 2009-10 sessions.
Senate 31 includes the reliably Republican Kernersville and Walkertown areas, as well as many Winston-Salem neighborhoods where minority voters give precincts a distinctly Democratic tilt. Davie County is expected to remain solid red.
Although House 74, in its new configuration, has strongly Republican parts of western Forsyth, it also has substantial areas of dependably Democratic voting on the southwestern side of Winston-Salem.
Of the state’s five urban counties, Forsyth is the only one where House Republicans have an advantage at 3-2. It is 1-1 in the Senate.
With the legislative redistricting map set for the 2020 general election, there is an expectation by most political analysts that seats held by Republicans in Mecklenburg (District 39) and Wake (District 18) counties will be won by Democrats.
Before the redistricting map was approved, Democrats had won 30 of 32 House and Senate seats in Mecklenburg and Wake in 2018.
Flip NC said in order for Democrats to win control of one or both chambers, “it’s all about base turnout.”
Swing Left, a left-leaning national grassroots organization, has identified eight Senate and 12 House districts it views as swing seats, including Senate 31 and House 74.
Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan newsletter focused on American political trends at all levels, lists the N.C. Senate as one of seven Republican-controlled chambers vulnerable to flipping.
Meanwhile, Cook rates the N.C. House as “likely Republican.”
