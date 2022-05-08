 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Barn used for wedding reception burns in Lewisville

  • 0
Lewisville

Firefighters battle a barn fire in Lewisville. 

 Lewisville Fire Department

LEWISVILLE — A barn being used for a wedding reception accidentally caught fire and burned Saturday night, and while none of the guests was injured the barn was a total loss, according to Steve Williams, the assistant fire chief of the Lewisville Fire Department.

Williams said his department was called out at 8:52 p.m. to the 8000 block of Concord Church Road Saturday night. On arrival, Williams said, firefighters found all of the reception guests out of the barn but the structure was "very well involved."

"We mounted an attack to try to control the fire, but it was way too big for us to save anything," Williams said.

The fire was under control by 9:14 p.m., but not extinguished until around midnight, Williams said. 

"We had to use our ladder truck and large hose lines, which obviously takes more effort and people to set up and function," Williams said. "We did use our drone to help us manage where the hot spots were and where we needed to flow the water."

People are also reading…

The fire started when someone placed a shirt on top of a sauna heater inside the barn that was then accidentally switched on, Williams said.

According to tax records, the barn and property are owned by Rusty and Tammy Larue. Williams said, adding that while the barn is not a commercially-operated event center, it is used by the family occasionally for various functions. 

An owner declined comment on Sunday.

Williams said that one firefighter received a minor burn to his knee when some doors fell off the upper part of the barn and sent flames under the firefighter's pants, but Williams said the burn required no hospital treatment.

The barn did not have sprinklers, a fire alarm or a smoke detector, Williams said, adding that none of those things was required. 

Some 50 firefighters from various departments including Vienna, Clemmons and Forsyth County worked the fire, Williams said.

Williams estimated the property loss at $200,000.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Six years ago, Isaiah Baskins accused a volunteer with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of assaulting him and using a racist slur. He posted a YouTube video but the criminal charges against the volunteer were dropped after he failed to show up in court. Now, Baskins faces charges that he forged deeds as a way to illegally obtain real property after indictments came down Monday. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert