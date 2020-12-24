Bars unprofitable under Cooper's COVID restrictions, say Winston-Salem owners in legal challenge

"It asks the courts to strike down a key piece of the state Emergency Management Act as unconstitutional. This is the type of argument that might appeal to judges with a keen interest in government’s separation of powers."

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State, said "it is highly unlikely that this lawsuit will prove successful."

"These types of restrictions under a public health directive almost always are upheld by the courts as part of the police power of the state, since they are considered to be reasonable restrictions so long as there is a clear relation to a legislative purpose and there is equal protection of the laws.

"However, it is much more likely that this lawsuit will find sympathy among legislators who may seek to reduce the severity of the restrictions through legislation," Madjd-Sadjadi said.

New group

The lawsuit coincides with the debut of a nonprofit bar advocacy group in the state — the N.C. Bar Owners Association — which has several plaintiffs as board members.

The association said in a statement it was formed in large part to request and preserve "equal treatment to other ABC permit holders throughout the state."