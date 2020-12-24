Bars unprofitable under Cooper's COVID restrictions, say Winston-Salem owners in legal challenge

Two Winston-Salem bar owners are among lead plaintiffs in a lawsuit aimed at ending COVID-19 pandemic restrictions established by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Carteret County Superior Court.
Plaintiffs Danielle Bull owns Bull's Tavern at 408 W. Fourth St., while Tiffany Howell owns Burke Street Pub at 1110 Burke St.
The plaintiffs claim that Cooper's executive orders affecting bars and certain private bar permit holders has made it "unprofitable to operate" and that each plaintiff has "suffered financial damages due to the closing" of their business.
The plaintiffs want a judge to issue a declarative judgment that Cooper’s executive orders related to bars are a violation of the state Constitution.
They also want a three-judge panel to declare unconstitutional an element of the state's Emergency Management Act, claiming they do not have an adequate remedy for how Cooper has issued his executive orders.
The lawsuit has 17 plaintiffs listed, including four each from Forsyth and Guilford counties.
Other Forsyth plaintiffs are: Chester's Inc. and TRH Inc., both affiliated with Howell; J. Danielle LLC, affiliated with Bull; and Grey Ghost Entertainment LLC, affiliated with Bryan Wheelock of Clemmons, who operates Tailgators Bar & Billiards in Guilford.
The plaintiffs deferred comment to attorney Chuck Kitchen, who could not be immediately reached for comment.
Executive orders
Thirteen of Cooper's pandemic executive orders are cited, several of which served as deadline extensions of previous orders.
The complaint did not cite Executive Order No. 183, which allowed for bars to sell to-go and delivery cocktails.
The main focuses are on:
* No. 116, issued March 10, when Cooper declared a state of emergency.
* No. 118, issued March 17, when Cooper ordered all bars closed.
* No. 121, issued March 27, that served as Cooper's "stay at home" order.
* No. 138, issued May 5, continued to prohibit bars from on-site consumption of alcoholic beverages.
* No. 153, issued July 28, that allowed restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries to all on-site consumption of alcoholic beverages between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.
* No. 169, issued Sept. 30, that allowed for outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages with tight capacity restrictions.
* No. 181, issued Dec. 8, that prohibits the sale and service of on-site alcoholic beverages between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.
When Cooper implemented Phase Two of the state's reopening on May 22, he kept closed private bars and clubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors and museums.
Cooper said at that time he chose those businesses in part because “of the potential spread of COVID-19 can be significant there.”
House Bill 536, which cleared the General Assembly on May 28, would have expanded the allowed outdoor dining and adult-beverage capacity for restaurants, private bars, private clubs, brewpubs, wineries and distilleries to 50% of indoor capacity or 100 customers, whichever is less.
Cooper vetoed HB536 on June 5, citing language that would hamper his ability, as well as that of local government leaders, to reimpose a shutdown of bars and clubs in the event of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
There was no attempt to override that veto.
Cooper's office issued a statement Wednesday that said "North Carolina is at the height of this emergency with record COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations.'
"The governor is relying on health experts and clear authority under the law to protect the public from increased spread of this virus. He is also pushing Congress and the legislature for more help for businesses like this that have been hurt by the pandemic."
3-prong strategy
The lawsuit takes a three-prong legal approach to Cooper's bar restrictions, according to John Dinan, a Wake Forest political science professor who is a national expert on state legislatures.
One is an individual-rights argument that the bar orders violate a state constitutional right to earn a living.
The second is an equal-treatment argument, that the orders are being applied in an arbitrary improper fashion.
The third borrows from other lawsuits filed against Cooper during the pandemic. It makes a separation-of-powers argument that the governor in issuing the orders is wielding powers belonging to other branches.
"Several of these arguments have had some success in lower courts in North Carolina this summer in the context of the pandemic, most notably as applied to gyms," Dinan said.
"But, these arguments have so far not proved successful in appellate courts in North Carolina."
Cooper vetoed during the 2020 session several Republican-sponsored bills dealing with separation of powers or requiring Council of State concurrence with executive orders effective statewide.
Republican legislative leadership failed to gain enough, if any Democratic support to override those vetoes.
Dinan said this lawsuit could gain traction with the composition of the N.C. Supreme Court shifting in 2021 from six Democrats and one Republican to four Democrats and three Republicans with GOP Paul Newby elected as chief justice.
Dinan said those political changes "could lead to several of these individual rights, equal-treatment, and separation-of-powers arguments gaining a more favorable reception from state courts in coming months."
There is a likelihood of more cooperation between the seven Supreme Court justices, said Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"Bars haven’t had much success to date challenging Gov. Cooper’s shutdown orders, but one piece of this suit is particularly intriguing," Kokai said.
"It asks the courts to strike down a key piece of the state Emergency Management Act as unconstitutional. This is the type of argument that might appeal to judges with a keen interest in government’s separation of powers."
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State, said "it is highly unlikely that this lawsuit will prove successful."
"These types of restrictions under a public health directive almost always are upheld by the courts as part of the police power of the state, since they are considered to be reasonable restrictions so long as there is a clear relation to a legislative purpose and there is equal protection of the laws.
"However, it is much more likely that this lawsuit will find sympathy among legislators who may seek to reduce the severity of the restrictions through legislation," Madjd-Sadjadi said.
New group
The lawsuit coincides with the debut of a nonprofit bar advocacy group in the state — the N.C. Bar Owners Association — which has several plaintiffs as board members.
The association said in a statement it was formed in large part to request and preserve "equal treatment to other ABC permit holders throughout the state."
"The future of our industry is at stake. We have never had a lobbying presence in Raleigh, and it shows. Bars in the state of N.C. have been left out and left behind."
The group said it "will work closely with state and local officials to build better relationships, advocate for changes within the state ABC system, and educate the public on who we are and what we really do."
Bar owners and operators remain perturbed by what they call the unfairness of restaurants that serve alcohol, breweries and distilleries being allowed to operate at 50% outdoor capacity since May 22.
"Restaurants are turning into bars in too many instances," Bull said in October. "There's no reason for such a discrepancy."
The governor’s office concluded that alcohol consumption at sit-down restaurants generally created a more subdued atmosphere than the lively, dynamic atmosphere of many bars.
Bull said she had grown frustrated with what she referred to as "false starts" from the Cooper administration.
"At some point, after you've spent time and effort preparing to reopen from a socially responsible space, only to be let down and left frustrated, you just began to question whether it is worth it to keep fighting the fight," Bull said.
"But, I will, if for no other reason to keep bringing attention to our cause in hopes we'll finally prevail."
