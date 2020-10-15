BAT names Canadian tobacco official as executive chairman

Jobin has a second Triad corporate link, serving on the Gildan Activewear Inc. board of directors. He previously served as president and chief executive of Canadian National Railway Co., as well as chief executive of Imperial Tobacco Canada from 2003 to 2005.

“The board was clear that it was looking for a candidate with energy and personality to lead while BAT embraces the strategic opportunities of our corporate transformation," senior independent board director Dimitri Panayotopoulos said.

(Luc's) significant North American experience and his track record in consumer and customer businesses, set against a strong list of external and internal candidates, made Luc the ideal candidate.”

Burrows said that "I am sure that BAT will go from strength to strength with Luc as chairman and Jack Bowles as chief executive."

Stephen Pope, managing principal with London-based Spotlight Ideas, said Thursday the BAT chairman transition "sends a message that the next strategic plan has to be built around capturing a wide range of heterogeneous potential customers."

"The nature of the industry is such that BAT need an executive that has a proven track record in managing large-scale processes of change in a challenging environment.