A battery manufacturer with operations in Forsyth County is the applicant for up to $1.32 million in performance-based incentives from the county Board of Commissioners.

The county Community and Economic Development department presented the incentive request to the board Wednesday.

The board has set a public hearing for 2 p.m. Aug. 10 on the incentive application. The incentives would come from the county General Fund over a seven-year period.

Although the applicant has not been identified, the incentive resolution said it is an electric battery module manufacturer that is considering a $69.6 million capital investment in a plant with plans for 87 full- or full-time equivalent jobs.

That description resembles Clarios, which has more than 400 employees at a 330,000-square-foot battery-manufacturing plant off West Mountain Street in Kernersville.

Clarios, formerly Johnson Controls, churns out more than 11 million lead-acid automobile batteries a year.

The incentives would go toward helping a manufacturer expand an existing facility and adding machinery. The project could qualify for state incentives if the manufacturer is considering out-of-state facility options.

According to the resolution, the average annual wage for the new jobs would be $62,951.

According to an August 2019 profile in the Winston-Salem Journal, Clarios pays average annual salaries ranging between $60,000 and $120,000.

In many instances, the more hazardous production jobs are among the highest paid in the 330,000-square-foot facility where batteries are assembled 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

All employees must wear some kind of breathing mask on the production floor to limit their exposure to lead dust, a neurotoxin that federal health agencies, such as OSHA, say may cause cancer based on animal data.

Employees are tested at least every two months to measure the lead levels in their blood. If it is too high, they are removed from the production floor until the levels are lowered.