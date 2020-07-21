Subcontractors for Carolina Custom Signs removed some of the last BB&T signage at the Winston-Salem Dash's home venue, formerly branded as BB&T Ballpark, on Tuesday. The crew has spent about four days removing all of the BB&T signs.
They said signs reflecting the minor-league site's new name, Truist Stadium, are scheduled to start going up Wednesday. On June 18, The Dash, the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, unveiled a name replacement for the stadium it has utilized since 2010. That announcement and rebranding campaign followed BB&T's $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust to form Truist in December.
A full renaming transition for Truist Stadium, which has 5,500 fixed seats in addition to lawn-seating accommodations, is expected to be complete by the end of the summer.
