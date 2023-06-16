In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, Monday, the following closings, changes and activities have been announced:

Greensboro city offices will be closed.

Guilford County offices will be closed.

State offices, including courts, driver license offices, license plate agencies, and the N.C. Department of Revenue, will be open.

Federal offices will be closed.

No trash, recycling, yard waste and bulk will be collected on Monday.

Monday trash, recycling, yard waste and bulk collections will be on Tuesday.

Tuesday trash, recycling, yard waste and bulk collections will be on Wednesday.

All other collections remain the same.