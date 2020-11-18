Beasley campaign challenges rejection of 87 ballots in Forsyth County

Going into the election, Democrats held a 6-1 majority on the court. If Newby defeats Beasley, the court will have a 4-3 Democratic majority.

The Beasley protest maintains that Forsyth County should have counted 27 provisional ballots that were rejected because the voter was either not registered or had previously been removed from the voter rolls. The protest says that the voters have signed statements of continuous residence in the county, and therefore should have had their ballots counted.

In addition, the Beasley protest says that another 25 provisional ballots in Forsyth County were wrongly rejected despite the voter reporting that they had registered or tried to register in a timely manner at the elections board or another government agency.

Beasley is challenging the rejection of 17 mailed-in absentee ballots that were listed as having been accepted but were in the end rejected.

Another six provisional ballots should be counted, the Beasley campaign says, because while election officials recorded the voters as having no recognized address, the voters actually live in the county.

Smaller numbers of absentee or provisional ballots should have been counted for a variety of other reasons, the Beasley campaign asserted.