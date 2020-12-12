Beasley concedes defeat in N. Carolina chief justice race

Republican officials had proclaimed Newby the winner for weeks and had urged Beasley to concede before Saturday.

The concession means that Newby, a former federal prosecutor who joined the court in 2005, will now lead the seven-member court and the state judicial branch.

"We can now move on to the task of transitioning leadership of our Judicial Branch, which faces many challenges as the pandemic continues to impact the administration of justice," Newby said in a statement Saturday.

A Newby victory, which still must be formalized by the State Board of Elections, also means that Republicans swept all eight appellate court races on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Republicans will now hold three of the seven Supreme Court seats. Democrats have held six of the seven seats for almost two years. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper elevated Beasley from an associate justice to chief justice in early 2019, making her the first Black woman to serve at that post.

Beasley, who has led the state courts through the pandemic, said that serving as chief justice has been "the greatest honor of my life." She also delivered an address following the death of George Floyd in which she said racial inequalities persisted in North Carolina's judicial system.