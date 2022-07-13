Before his death, junior firefighter from Walnut Cove wanted to serve his community. Now, neighbors are rallying around his family.

Landon Munn was a typical 17-year-old, someone who always wanted to make everyone around him smile and laugh, his father Randy Munn said.

He had dreams of becoming a firefighter, his father said.

On Sunday night, the Walnut Cove resident and junior firefighter was critically injured in a wreck in Rockingham County that injured two other teenagers. Landon Munn died Monday.

Randy Munn said his son intended to become a firefighter after he finished his role as a junior firefighter because it was a way to give back to his community.

Randy Munn described times when Munn would leave the house late at night to help a friend whose car broke down or a neighbor in need.

“He was always there for everybody,” Randy Munn said.

He said that there has been an outpouring of support from community members and people who know his son. Munn was active in the car and truck show community as well, and people from across the state and East Coast have been showing their support for his family over the last few days, Randy Munn said.

Kernersville Jeep Night is the second Tuesday of the month at Gypsy Road Brewing Company, according to Allison Lawson from Team Patience, the car club that hosts the event. According to the group’s Facebook page, they held their regular Jeep Night on Tuesday in support of the family of a police officer who died, as well as Munn’s family. Munn was a member of Kernersville Jeep Night and another Jeep group, the organization said.

Randy Munn said around 200 people came to show respect for their family. Through this event, they raised over $800, Lawson said.

Team Patience will also hold a car show to raise money for Munn’s family on July 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kernersville VFW.

On Friday, there will also be a car meet for the Munns in the parking lot at the Roses Discount Store on Old Hollow Road in Walkertown that his friends organized. Parking spots have been marked off for the family already. They will be raising funds to cover the medical expenses and help his family, Randy Munn said.

Munn was a rising senior at Walkertown High School. Randy Munn said his friends have been so helpful and supportive since his death.

“Can’t say nothing other than grace to them,” he said. “We’ve been really blessed by our friends (and the community).”

Randy Munn said he taught his son that you only live once and to enjoy his youth while he still had time to have fun.

“If I could change it I would, but I’ve always told him to live his life to the fullest,” he said.

Randy Munn said Munn was always happy and always wanted to make everyone else smile and laugh.

“He loved living life,” he said.

Chief Norman Walker at the Mineral Springs Fire Department where Munn was a junior firefighter echoed Randy Munn’s words.

“He was a well-liked person, a hard worker,” said Walker. “(He was) kind to everybody.”

The fire department put a sign and his uniform outside the station and are working with the family to honor his memory, Walker said.

According to a press release from the State Highway Patrol, on Sunday at 7:26 p.m., Munn and two passengers were seriously injured in a car accident on Sardis Church Road near Lindsey Bridge Road in Rockingham County.

According to highway patrol, they were all not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle when it crashed.

Munn died Monday from the injuries he sustained in the crash, according to the highway patrol. Trooper Brian Martin said the other two passengers, Kendall Flinchum, 17, and Billy Dunlap Jr., 17, have been released from the hospital.

Randy Munn expressed the need for people to wear their seatbelts.

Munn was driving when the accident occurred, the press release said. According to highway patrol, Munn drove off the rode on the right side and overcorrected, leading to the vehicle going off the road to the left, striking a ditch, and overturning.

Martin said highway patrol is still investigating the accident.