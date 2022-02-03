Before returning home, Winston-Salem woman wants questions answered about safety of fertilizer plant

A Winston-Salem woman wants her questions answered about the safety of the Winston Weaver Co.’s fertilizer plant that was destroyed by a massive fire before she returns to her nearby apartment.

“I want some answers about the cleanup, and whether the cleanup will be safe,” Valerie Cope said Thursday night as she stood inside the American Red Cross shelter in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. “I want to get some answers when they remove the ammonia nitrate, will it explode during that removal?”

Cope and her three daughters, Almirrah Elmiligy and Amelia Elmiligy, who are twins, and Grace Shuping, have spent three days at the Education Building since the fire erupted Monday and quickly spread at the fertilizer plant at 4440 N. Cherry St. They live in the Brandamere Apartment complex, which is in the 1-mile evacuation zone of the plant.

Local authorities established the initial evacuation zone because Winston-Salem fire officials were concerned the fire could cause an explosion at the plant. As the fire burned, it poured smoke and pollutants into the air, raising concerns about the air quality over much of Winston-Salem and western Forsyth County.