Before returning home, Winston-Salem woman wants questions answered about safety of fertilizer plant

A Winston-Salem woman wants her questions answered about the safety of the Winston Weaver Co.’s fertilizer plant that was destroyed by a massive fire before she returns to her nearby apartment.
“I want some answers about the cleanup, and whether the cleanup will be safe,” Valerie Cope said Thursday night as she stood inside the American Red Cross shelter in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. “I want to get some answers when they remove the ammonia nitrate, will it explode during that removal?”
Cope and her three daughters, Almirrah Elmiligy and Amelia Elmiligy, who are twins, and Grace Shuping, have spent three days at the Education Building since the fire erupted Monday and quickly spread at the fertilizer plant at 4440 N. Cherry St. They live in the Brandamere Apartment complex, which is in the 1-mile evacuation zone of the plant.
Local authorities established the initial evacuation zone because Winston-Salem fire officials were concerned the fire could cause an explosion at the plant. As the fire burned, it poured smoke and pollutants into the air, raising concerns about the air quality over much of Winston-Salem and western Forsyth County.
The City of Winston-Salem announced Thursday night that the evacuation zone for the smoldering fire was being reduced to 1/8 of a mile. City officials followed the advice of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials who said that the zone could be reduced.
That allowed everyone who lives in the former evacuation zone to return to their homes.
Cope said that she and her daughters plan to stay with other family members after the Red Cross closes its shelter at 8 a.m. Friday in the Education Building. The Red Cross provided food and water to about 10 people who stayed at its shelter.
The Red Cross staff members “have been really nice,” Cope said. “They are an awesome group of people.”
Cope is unsure when she and her daughters will return to their apartment because Cope is worried about the remaining quantity of ammonium nitrate at the plant, she said.
“It is important to me to know what my risk is,” Cope said. “With my history, you don’t know when an explosion will happen.”
In October 2012, a house at 5558 Alma Drive exploded from a propane gas leak, the Winston-Salem Journal reported at the time. The explosion destroyed the home, blew out the windows of a house across the street and caused a fire that took city firefighters 45 minutes to extinguish.
Joe Levison, who was living in the house and was at home when it exploded, crawled from underneath a section of the roof after the explosion. Levison suffered third-degree burns, but he survived, Cope said.
The house belonged to Maria Cope, Valerie’s mother, who was out of town with her daughter and three granddaughters when the house exploded. All of them were living in that house.
“That past trauma remains,” Valerie Cope said.
PHOTOS: Winston Weaver fertilizer fire, Day 4
Winston Weaver fertilizer fire
Winston Weaver fertilizer fire
Winston Weaver fertilizer fire
Winston Weaver fertilizer fire
Winston Weaver fertilizer fire
Winston Weaver fertilizer fire
Weaver Fire Evacuees at Red Cross Shelter
Weaver Fire Evacuees at Red Cross Shelter
Weaver Fire Evacuees at Red Cross Shelter
Weaver Fire Evacuees at Red Cross Shelter
Weaver Fire Evacuees at Red Cross Shelter
Weaver Fire Evacuees at Red Cross Shelter
Winston Weaver fertilizer fire
Winston Weaver fertilizer fire
Winston Weaver fertilizer fire
Winston Weaver fertilizer fire
Winston Weaver fertilizer fire
Winston Weaver fertilizer fire
336-727-7299