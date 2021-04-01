Beginning Monday, city will accept applications for rental assistance

Beginning Monday, low-income city and Forsyth County residents who are behind on their rent or utilities because of the pandemic can apply for financial assistance under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the city of Winston-Salem said Thursday.

A link to the application portal will be posted at Forsyth.cc/ERAP. For more information, call 855-838-6776.

The program provides assistance with rent and utilities, the city said. Households may receive up to 12 months of assistance plus an additional three months of assistance if the money is available.

The program is open to all renters in Forsyth County who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and have a household income 80% or less of the area median income, which is $53,400 for a family of four. Income limits vary by household size.

Priority will be given to applicants in households with an income of 50% or less of area median income; or have been unemployed for 90 days or more due to COVID-19; or have a court eviction pending, the city said.

