Beginning Saturday, Kwanzaa celebration will be held virtually

The annual Kwanzaa celebration will be held remotely over Zoom and will be live on the Triad Cultural Arts' Facebook page beginning Saturday through Jan. 1.

Organizers knew that they couldn't stage the weeklong Kwanza festivities as in-person events amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Cheryl Harry, the executive director of Triad Cultural Arts,

Kwanzaa, which means "first fruits of the harvest" in the African language Kiswahili, is an African American celebration with focus on the traditional African values of: family, community responsibility, commerce, and self-improvement.

The festivities will be virtual this year and will feature family-oriented activities including African drumming and dance, music, inspirational messages, panel discussions and youth activities, the Trial Cultural Arts said in a news release. Felecia Piggott Long, a local author and educator, will serve as the host of the events.

All programs begin at 6:00 pm on Zoom – ID# 894 0070 8417 and on the Triad Cultural Arts' Facebook page.

Kwanzaa is neither political nor religious and is not a substitute for Christmas.

It is a time of reaffirming African-American culture and to resolve to carry out the principles of Kwanzaa in 2021.