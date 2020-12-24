Beginning Saturday, Kwanzaa celebration will be held virtually

The annual Kwanzaa celebration will be held remotely over Zoom and will be live on the Triad Cultural Arts' Facebook page beginning Saturday through Jan. 1.
Organizers knew that they couldn't stage the weeklong Kwanza festivities as in-person events amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Cheryl Harry, the executive director of Triad Cultural Arts,
Kwanzaa, which means "first fruits of the harvest" in the African language Kiswahili, is an African American celebration with focus on the traditional African values of: family, community responsibility, commerce, and self-improvement.
The festivities will be virtual this year and will feature family-oriented activities including African drumming and dance, music, inspirational messages, panel discussions and youth activities, the Trial Cultural Arts said in a news release. Felecia Piggott Long, a local author and educator, will serve as the host of the events.
All programs begin at 6:00 pm on Zoom – ID# 894 0070 8417 and on the Triad Cultural Arts' Facebook page.
Kwanzaa is neither political nor religious and is not a substitute for Christmas.
It is a time of reaffirming African-American culture and to resolve to carry out the principles of Kwanzaa in 2021.
The first Kwanzaa was celebrated on Dec. 26, 1966, in Los Angeles under the direction of Maulana Karenga, the chairman of the Department of Africana Studies at California State University in Long Beach, Calif.
Karenga, 79, designed the holiday as a celebration of African-American family, community and culture. He started the event one year after a deadly riot broke out in the predominantly black Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, leaving 34 people dead, 1,000 injured and $40 million worth of property destroyed.
The Kwanzaa event, Umoja, which means "unity," will be held Saturday with theme, "Redefining Unity In a Time When We Are Apart." The speaker will be the Rev. Kenneth Pettigrew, the chief operating officer of the Winston-Salem Urban League.
The event's sponsor is the Winston-Salem Urban League
Kujichagulia, which means "self determination," will be held Sunday with the theme, "Why I Collect – Determined To Celebrate Black Art."
Viewers can meet local collectors online.
Annette Scippio, a member of the Winston-Salem City Council, will be the event's speaker. The event is sponsored by the Delta Arts Center.
Ujima, which means "collective work and responsibility, will be held Monday with the theme, "Maintain Our Community: Stemming the Tide of Youth Violence."
The panelists will consist of the Kia Hood-Scott, Bishop Todd Fulton, Jesse Pratt, an instructional superintendent for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Assistant Police Chief William Penn, Franklin Gist, a community activist, and Jameisena Campbell of Winston-Salem.
Judge Denise Hartsfield of Forsyth District Court will be the speaker.
The event's sponsor is The Big 4 Alumni Association of Forsyth County
Ujamaa, which means "cooperative economics, will be held Dec. 29 with the theme, "Profiting Together: Investing in Stocks and the History of Black Banking in America Building in Washington, D.C."
There will be a speed vendor fair with local Black businesses. James H. Sills, the president of Mechanics and Farmers' Bank, will be the speaker.
The event's sponsors are the Piggott Family and the Winston-Salem Black Chamber of Commerce.
Nia, which means "purpose," will be held Dec. 30 with the theme, "Restoring Greatness - Music and Culture from the Past."
Mütter Evans, the former owner of WAAA-AM radio station, will interview and play music from the local past musicians following a snapshot tour of the city’s African American culture.
The event's sponsor is the Triad Cultural Arts
Kuumba, which means creativity, will be held Dec. 31 with the theme, "Leaving Our Community More Beautiful – Kids Learn How to Make A Craft."
Craft packets may be picked-up on Tuesday from the Malloy Jordan Heritage Center. There is a limited supply of crafts, so they will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
Larente Hamlin will be the speaker. The event's sponsors are the Forsyth County Public Library and the N.C. Black Repertory Company.
Imai, which means "faith," will be held Jan. 1. The event will honor teachers and parents and their victory in the struggle of educating during COVID-19 pandemic.
The event's sponsors will be Jump at the Sun and the Alpha and Omega Church.
For more information visit the website: www.triadculturalarts.org or call 336-757-8556.
